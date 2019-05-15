lsuslufootball1573.090918 bf
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron brings his team onto the field for the first half of LSU's football home opener against SLU in Tiger Stadium Saturday Sept. 8, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

LSU's potential Top 10 matchup with Texas will be played at night.

The Week 2 game between the Tigers and Longhorns will be played at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 7, LSU announced Wednesday morning. The game will be televised on ABC.

Both programs are returning to their peak forms, having both won New Year's Six bowl games last season. LSU recorded its first 10-win season since 2013 with a Fiesta Bowl victory over Central Florida, and Texas recorded its first 10-win season since 2009 with a Sugar Bowl victory over Georgia.

It's the first time LSU and Texas will play each other since the 2002 Cotton Bowl, which Texas won 35-20, and it's the first time LSU will travel to Austin since 1954, when the Longhorns won 20-6.

LSU has a 7-9-1 overall record against Texas.

LSU will host Texas the following season at Tiger Stadium on Sept. 12, 2020.

