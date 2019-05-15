LSU's potential Top 10 matchup with Texas will be played at night.
The Week 2 game between the Tigers and Longhorns will be played at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 7, LSU announced Wednesday morning. The game will be televised on ABC.
It will be Saturday Night Football in Austin! LSU and Texas will meet at 6:30 p.m. on ABC in week two. https://t.co/3nhTAKqWhS pic.twitter.com/SZ4QK4iOMW— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) May 15, 2019
Both programs are returning to their peak forms, having both won New Year's Six bowl games last season. LSU recorded its first 10-win season since 2013 with a Fiesta Bowl victory over Central Florida, and Texas recorded its first 10-win season since 2009 with a Sugar Bowl victory over Georgia.
It's the first time LSU and Texas will play each other since the 2002 Cotton Bowl, which Texas won 35-20, and it's the first time LSU will travel to Austin since 1954, when the Longhorns won 20-6.
LSU has a 7-9-1 overall record against Texas.
LSU will host Texas the following season at Tiger Stadium on Sept. 12, 2020.