Before Josh Smith left the press conference after LSU had advanced through its regional on Sunday night, coach Paul Mainieri whispered to the junior shortstop.
“Now you get to enjoy it,” Mainieri said, “and not worry about anything else."
Mainieri referred to the MLB Draft, which began on Monday night with rounds one and two. The Tigers’ win allowed Smith to watch the draft and wait for his name to be called instead of playing an elimination game.
Smith went No. 67 overall to the New York Yankees. As a second-round selection, he was the first LSU player taken in the draft.
Smith, who graduated from Catholic High School in Baton Rouge, started for LSU as a freshman. After missing almost his entire sophomore season with a back injury, Smith this year has started all but one game for LSU at shortstop.
LSU's leading hitter this season, Smith has batted .346 with nine home runs and 41 RBIs and 20 stolen bases.
According to mlb.com, the slotted bonus for the No. 67 overall pick is $976,700.