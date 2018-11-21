On his final radio show of the season, LSU coach Ed Orgeron said Wednesday night it's not known if injured cornerback Kristian Fulton will return for the Tigers' bowl game.

Fulton, who started the first 10 games opposite All-American Greedy Williams, went down with an apparent leg injury just before halftime of LSU's 24-17 victory over Arkansas on Nov. 10.

He missed the remainder of that game and the Tigers' win over Rice last Saturday and will be sidelined again for the regular-season finale at Texas A&M on Saturday night.

At the time of the injury, Fulton had 25 total tackles and one interception to go with 10 passes broken up, which is still has him tied for the team lead with Williams.

Orgeron was asked by a fan during his show about Fulton's status going forward. The coach said Fulton, a sophomore from Metairie, had a "serious injury" and still has some rehabbing to do.

"He's getting better; it was a very serious injury," Orgeron said. "We still have to look at it. We're still doing X-rays, and I think there's still rehabbing to do.

"I don't know if he's going to play in a bowl or not. Hopefully, he can ... but we're not sure yet."

