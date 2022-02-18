LSU junior Cade Beloso was in the lineup as the designated hitter in Friday night's season opener at Alex Box Stadium, but he never made it to the field.
Beloso injured his left knee during the team's pregame huddle chant. He will undergo an MRI on Saturday, according to a source.
“I still don’t know,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said immediately after the game. “Somebody told me he (Beloso) hurt his leg and he couldn’t play. I feel bad for Cade, he clearly won that spot. I hope it’s not serious, but we’ll have to see.”
Beloso made changes to his hitting mechanics this offseason, hoping to increase his production at bat and won the starting designated hitter position. Junior college transfer Brayden Jobert came in to hit for Beloso and knocked a home run Friday night in his second at-bat.
Beloso started at first base in 2019, then moved to designated hitter for the 2020 and ’21 seasons. He started 45 of his 52 games last year, batting .226 (37-for-154) with 10 doubles, one triple, three home runs and 29 RBIs.