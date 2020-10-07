Editor’s note: This is the third in a series of excerpts from The Advocate’s upcoming book, “LSU BY THE NUMBERS,” celebrating the best player (and other greats) to wear each number in Tigers football history. This week: No. 48, Brad Davis.
“You are now entering Louisiana,” a sign at the Louisiana-Mississippi state border read in the early 1970s. “Set your clocks back 4 seconds.”
There was also a song from the same era called “One Second Blues.”
Both were the handiwork of anguished Ole Miss football fans.
One of the prime architects of their heartbreak was Brad Davis.
On an electric November night in 1972 against the Rebels, Davis tumbled just inside the left pylon in the southeast corner of Tiger Stadium on the receiving end of a 10-yard Bert Jones touchdown pass as time expired. The score, and Rusty Jackson’s subsequent extra point, lifted LSU to an improbable, unforgettable 17-16 win.
Turn back the clock two plays. LSU had driven from its 20 in the final three minutes when with :04 left Jones threw incomplete for Jimmy LeDoux in the end zone. The Rebels started celebrating until they looked up at the scoreboard to see the clock still showed :01 remaining.
The call was “halfback flat.” On the snap, Davis took off for the corner of the end zone and turned for Jones’ pass, for a half-second losing the ball in the lights.
“That was our two-point play and we practiced it all week,” Davis said. “They didn’t say anything about throwing it to me. I guess they didn’t want to make me too nervous.”
The ball fluttered toward Davis as he tumbled backwards into the end zone right at the corner pylon, fell to the turf and brought the ball in as Ole Miss defensive back Harry Harrison tried to keep him out.
Years later, Jones marveled at Davis’ catch, not his pass.
“It was what you would call an option ball,” Jones said. “It was his option which end to catch, because it looked like somebody kicked it.”
Born in 1953 in Hammond, Davis was a rock-steady runner during his three-year career at LSU. In 1973 as a junior he flirted with becoming LSU’s first 1,000-yard rusher, ending up with 904 yards in an 11-game regular season (bowl stats did not count then) while helping the Tigers reach the Orange Bowl against Penn State. After running for 701 yards in 1974, Davis had piled up 2,165 yards, making him LSU’s leading rusher before being eclipsed by Terry Robiskie two years later.
Davis was an Academic All-American in 1974 and went on to practice dentistry in Opelousas.
To pre-order “LSU BY THE NUMBERS” and receive a $10 discount off the $39.95 cover price, please visit www.LSU.PictorialBook.com. The book will be published in November and ships Dec. 4, 2020.