lsufootball.081319 092.jpg
Buy Now

LSU freshman S Marcel Brooks (9) makes a catch in coverage drills during LSU football practice Monday.

 PHOTO BY PATRICK DENNIS

LSU is four days away from its season opener against Georgia Southern, and the Tigers held their first full-pads practice of the regular season outdoors on Tuesday afternoon.

True freshman safety Marcel Brooks. a former five-star recruit, missed practice Tuesday, a day after he participated in the light, shorts-and-jerseys practice on Monday.

The 6-foot-2, 194-pound Texas native, whom Orgeron has said can be used much like unanimous All-American safety Grant Delpit, missed the last two open practices of preseason camp.

Two other LSU defensive backs were missing: junior Mannie Netherly, who announced Monday that he entered the transfer portal, and true freshman Jay Ward.

The 6-foot-2, 167-pound Ward has earned praise from Orgeron for his strength and tackling.

Senior linebacker Michael Divinity returned to practicing with the inside linebackers, after he spent Monday working through drills with the outside linebackers.

Roll call:

Missing

  • Dee Anderson, WR, senior
  • Soni Fonua, OLB, junior
  • Ed Ingram, OG, sophomore
  • TK McLendon, TE, junior
  • Travez Moore, DE, junior
  • Mannie Netherly, CB, junior
  • Thomas Perry, OT, true freshman
  • Donte Starks, LB, true freshman
  • Kardell Thomas, OG, true freshman
  • Jay Ward, CB, true freshman

Wore gold non-contact jerseys

  • Derrick Dillon, WR, senior
  • Neil Farrell, DE, junior

Can't see video below? Click here.

Email Brooks Kubena at bkubena@theadvocate.com.

View comments