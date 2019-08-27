LSU is four days away from its season opener against Georgia Southern, and the Tigers held their first full-pads practice of the regular season outdoors on Tuesday afternoon.

True freshman safety Marcel Brooks. a former five-star recruit, missed practice Tuesday, a day after he participated in the light, shorts-and-jerseys practice on Monday.

The 6-foot-2, 194-pound Texas native, whom Orgeron has said can be used much like unanimous All-American safety Grant Delpit, missed the last two open practices of preseason camp.

Two other LSU defensive backs were missing: junior Mannie Netherly, who announced Monday that he entered the transfer portal, and true freshman Jay Ward.

The 6-foot-2, 167-pound Ward has earned praise from Orgeron for his strength and tackling.

Senior linebacker Michael Divinity returned to practicing with the inside linebackers, after he spent Monday working through drills with the outside linebackers.

Roll call:

Missing

Dee Anderson, WR, senior

Soni Fonua, OLB, junior

Ed Ingram, OG, sophomore

TK McLendon, TE, junior

Travez Moore, DE, junior

Mannie Netherly, CB, junior

Thomas Perry, OT, true freshman

Donte Starks, LB, true freshman

Kardell Thomas, OG, true freshman

Jay Ward, CB, true freshman

Wore gold non-contact jerseys

Derrick Dillon, WR, senior

Neil Farrell, DE, junior

Can't see video below? Click here.

+2 LSU opens the season against Georgia Southern this weekend; What questions remain? It took more than 20 minutes for Joe Burrow's name to come up in LSU's first news conference of the 2019 regular season.