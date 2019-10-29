LSU did not have a handful of starters present as the team practiced Tuesday afternoon for the first time since it beat Auburn.

Outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson, safety Grant Delpit, right tackle Austin Deculus, nose tackle Tyler Shelvin and tight end Thaddeus Moss were missing from the brief open portion of LSU's unpadded practice.

Players dealing with minor injuries are often absent when LSU practices without pads at the beginning of the week, and LSU has an open date this Saturday, giving the Tigers time to heal before playing Alabama on Nov. 9.

Chaisson, who has 16 tackles over the last three weeks, missed two games earlier this season with an ankle injury. He played throughout LSU's win over Auburn, recording six tackles.

Delpit came off the field midway through the fourth quarter against Auburn after making a tackle, but coach Ed Orgeron said LSU expects him to return to practice next week, adding he had "a little sprain."

Shelvin has played the last two games with a brace on his left elbow. Deculus limped off the field against Mississippi State, but he returned to the game and played one week later against Auburn. Moss also played against Auburn.

Meanwhile, freshman cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., who left LSU's win over Auburn late in the fourth quarter, was at practice.

Roll call:

Players missing from the open portion of LSU football practice:

Todd Harris, S, junior

Grant Delpit, S, junior

Eric Monroe, S, junior

Donte Starks, LB, freshman

Racey McMath, WR, junior

K'Lavon Chaisson, OLB, redshirt sophomore

Raydarious Jones, CB, freshman

Lloyd Cole, CB, junior

Dare Rosenthal, OT, redshirt freshman

Tyler Shelvin, DL, sophomore

Austin Deculus, OT, junior

Thomas Perry, OL, freshman

Thaddeus Moss, TE, redshirt junior

TK McLendon, DE, junior