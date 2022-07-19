ATLANTA — The second day of Southeastern Conference Media Days took place Tuesday at the College Football Hall of Fame. Alabama, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Vanderbilt had their turn. Below, columnist Scott Rabalais breaks down the action.
1. Saban: I come in peace
Alabama coach Nick Saban was asked Tuesday about his recent row with Texas A&M coach and former LSU assistant Jimbo Fisher over NIL and recruiting. As at the SEC spring meting in May, Saban was all olive branches. “There (are) no issues or problems,” he said. We’ll find out Thursday whether Jimbo concurs.
2. A pirate looks at 50 (or more)
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach is known for his wacky pronouncements, but sometimes they have a ring of truth. Asked whether he’s still an advocate for a 64-team college football playoff, Leach said: “That may be a conference championship you’re referring to.” At the current rate of conference expansion, he may not be joking.
3. Shake, Rattler and roll
South Carolina may get this year’s Joe Burrow Award for highest-profile quarterback transfer with ex-Oklahoma starter Spencer Rattler now a Gamecock. Coach Shane Beamer said Rattler’s arrival doesn’t equal more pressure for his team, but he is the highest-rated quarterback ever to play in Columbia. Pressure, and higher expectations, will surely follow.
4. Take the beetles and the points
Vanderbilt quarterback Mike Wright wore a Hercules beetle lapel pin, telling reporters as only a Vandy athlete would that said beetle can lift over 800 times its weight. That’s fitting for the Commodores, which are weighed down by a 21-game SEC losing streak. Vandy opens SEC play at Alabama, so it’s really 22 straight.