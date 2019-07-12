lsuvandybasketball.022118 HS 775.JPG

LSU guard Tremont Waters (3) speaks with LSU head coach Will Wade on the sidelines in a game against Vanderbilt, Tuesday, February 20, 2018, at LSU's Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La. LSU won 88-78.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

The father of former LSU basketball star Tremont Waters was found dead in a hotel room Thursday afternoon, according to a report

Ed Waters, 49, was found at a Super 8 Motel in West Haven, Connecticut after police responded to a report of an ill or injured person, police said. 

There was no indication of a cause, which is under investigation.

Waters a New Haven, Connecticut native, starred for LSU the past two seasons and led the team to an SEC regular season title and a berth in the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16. He entered the NBA draft after his sophomore season and was selected No. 51 overall by the Boston Celtics. 

He is on the Celtics' Summer League roster in Las Vegas. He played in a game against the Memphis Grizzlies just hours after his father was reportedly found. 

