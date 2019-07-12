The father of former LSU basketball star Tremont Waters was found dead in a hotel room Thursday afternoon, according to a report.

Ed Waters, 49, was found at a Super 8 Motel in West Haven, Connecticut after police responded to a report of an ill or injured person, police said.

There was no indication of a cause, which is under investigation.

#BREAKING It is with sadness that I must report the father of newly drafted .@NBA .@celtics player #TremontWaters, Mr. Ed Waters, was found dead Thurs in #WestHaven. Circumstances of his death unclear at this time. Sending my deepest condolences to the Waters family. #CTnews pic.twitter.com/Wtx8mACqGf — Mario Boone, Jou. (@MarioBooneTV) July 12, 2019

Waters a New Haven, Connecticut native, starred for LSU the past two seasons and led the team to an SEC regular season title and a berth in the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16. He entered the NBA draft after his sophomore season and was selected No. 51 overall by the Boston Celtics.

He is on the Celtics' Summer League roster in Las Vegas. He played in a game against the Memphis Grizzlies just hours after his father was reportedly found.

