LSU will hold shortstop and leadoff hitter Josh Smith out of Wednesday's game agains Holy Cross, a precautionary move as Smith nurses a slight hamstring strain.
"If I need him to try to win the game, he'll be ready to go in," coach Paul Mainieri said. "He wants to play. He could play. I think the prudent thing to do is not play him to try to nip it."
The strain happened against Bryant. As Smith, who's batting a team-high .452, ran off the field one inning, he felt his left hamstring tighten. He thought he had a cramp.
A few days later, Mainieri pulled him and a handful of other starters after LSU jumped out to an 8-0 lead over Southern in the first inning. Smith played LSU's entire series against Texas, but he felt his hamstring tighten again late in game three. It felt sore the next day. So, LSU will sit Smith against 1-10 Holy Cross.
"Hopefully we can knock it out of him and he's fine for the rest of the year," Mainieri said.
With Smith out, the Tigers will move Hal Hughes to shortstop, play Chris Reid at third base and give Drew Bianco his first start at second base. Not wanting to disrupt the rest of the batting order, Bianco will take Smith's leadoff spot.