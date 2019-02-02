Mel Blount, DB, Southern
1970-83
—Played 14 seasons with the Steelers (1970-83) including all four Super Bowl champions.
—League defensive Player of the Year in 1975. A four-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler.
Terry Bradshaw, QB. Shreveport, Louisiana Tech
1970-83
—Two-time Super Bowl MVP, four-time Super Bowl champion.
—Bradshaw threw for 27,989 yards and 212 TDs plus 32 rushing scores.
Willie Brown, DB, Grambling
1963-78
—Five-time All-Pro and nine-time Pro Bowler
—retired with 54 interceptions, including a league-tying record of four in one game.
Buck Buchanan, DL, Grambling
1963-75
—No. 1 draft pick of the Chiefs in 1963, playing 13 seasons with the team
—Eight Pro Bowl appearances, two Super Bowls, one world championship.
Willie Davis, DL, Lisbon, Grambling
1958-69
—Five-time All-Pro with the Packers, member of five championship teams.
—Considered the premier defensive end of his time with 22 fumble recoveries.
Fred Dean, DE, Ruston, Louisiana Tech
1975-85
—94 career sacks, including a league-high 17½ in 1983
—Three Pro Bowls, two Super Bowl championships with 49ers.
Marshall Faulk, RB, New Orleans
1994-2005
—Rushed for 12,279 yards and had 6,874 yards receiving with 136 Tds.
—2000 NFL MVP, a three-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler.
John Henry Johnson, RB, Waterproof
1954-66
—His 6,805 rushing yards were the third-most in NFL history when he retired.
—three-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler.
Charlie Joiner, Many, Grambling
1969-86
—The NFL’s career reception leader with 750 when he retired, with 12,146 yards receiving.
—Three-time Pro Bowler, two-time All-Pro.
William Roaf, OL, Louisiana Tech, Saints
1993-05
—Selected as the NFL’s top offensive lineman in 1994; started 215 games in all.
—A seven-time All-Pro and 11-time Pro Bowler
Jackie Smith, TE, Kentwood, Northwestern State
1963-78
—NFL’s all-time leading receiver at tight end (480 receptions, 7,918 yards) when he retired.
—Five-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro.
Jim Taylor, RB, Baton Rouge, LSU
1958-67
—1962 NFL MVP, a member of five world championship teams with Packers.
—Amassed 8,597 yards rushing and 10,539 yards overall.
Y.A. Tittle, QB, LSU
1948-64
—Threw for 28,339 yards and 212 TDs; led the Giants to NFL title games in 1961, ‘62 and ‘64.
—Seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro.
Steve Van Buren, RB, New Orleans, LSU
1944-51
—A six-time All-Pro, leading the Eagles to league championships in 1948 and 1949
—Finished with 5,860 yards, a league record when he retired after only eight seasons.
Aeneas Williams, CB, New Orleans, Southern
1991-2000
—A seven-time All-Pro who finished with 55 interceptions.
—Member of the league’s All-Decade team of the 1990s, 2001 Super Bowl champion
SAINTS PERSONNEL
Morten Anderson, PK
1982-94
—Played for Saints, Falcons, Giants, Chiefs and Vikings in a 25-year career.
—Retired as the leading scorer in NFL history with 2,544 points.
Jim Finks, GM
1986-93
—Built elite teams in Minnesota and Chicago, then to the Saints in 1986
—Saints earned had the first winning season, playoff berth and division title on his watch.
Rickey Jackson, LB
1981-93
—Also played with 49ers (1994-95).
—A four-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler with six straight double-digit sack seasons.
NOTE: Mike Ditka, Earl Campbell, Kenny Stabler, Hank Stram, Dick Stanfel and Doug Atkins spent time with the Saints but made the Hall of Fame based on accomplishments with other teams.