Jontre Kirklin, LSU's sophomore defensive back and punt returner, practiced with the wide receivers during Monday's portion of open practice.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron expanded the role of the former star quarterback at Lutcher High — where he finished his career with 147 touchdowns, over 7,500 yards and 3,000 rushing yards — by placing him into the punt return rotation against Ole Miss.
Since then, Kirklin has returned two punts for six yards.
Other major notes from Monday's open practice:
- The starting offensive line was the same as it was against Florida: LT Saahdiq Charles, LG Adrian Magee, C Lloyd Cushenberry, RG Damien Lewis, RT Austin Deculus.
- Missing on Monday were third team nose tackle Tyler Shelvin and third team free safety Eric Monroe.