The LSU football program picked up a massive commitment Wednesday afternoon when 4-star athlete Raydarious Jones surprisingly signed with the Tigers, shocking most recruiting experts.
Jones, from Horn Lake, Mississippi, projects as a cornerback at the collegiate level.
He picked LSU over Ole Miss, Auburn, Mississippi State and other schools.
247Sports ranks Jone, 6-foot-2 and 170 pounds, as the ninth-best athlete in the country. His commitment moved LSU's 2019 recruiting class up from No. 4 to No. 3.
This story will be updated.