Two LSU starters -- starting edge rusher K'Lavon Chaisson and right tackle Adrian Magee -- both suffered injuries in the Tigers' win vs. Miami and didn't return to the game.
Chaisson appeared to have injured his left knee in the fourth quarter without much contact from another player.
Trainers came out to tend to Chaisson as he lay in Miami's end zone. Initially a cart was brought out for Chaisson, but he eventually walked off the field on his own.
ESPN showed Chaisson with ice on his knee on a trainer's table.
Meanwhile, Magee appeared to have a leg rolled up as defenders converged on quarterback Joe Burrow in the first quarter.
Magee was carted to the locker room but returned to the sidelines in the second half where he reportedly was wearing a knee brace but didn't have crutches.
After the game, LSU coach Ed Orgeron was asked about both players' statuses but said he didn't have any updates. Orgeron mentioned an injury looking "pretty severe," but it's unclear if he was referring to Chaisson, Magee or both players.
LSU plays its home opener Saturday night against Southeastern.