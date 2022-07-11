Joseph "JoJo" Stone, a four-star athlete from Georgia in the class of 2024, verbally committed Monday night to LSU.
Stone became the third player in the Tigers' 2024 class, joining four-star Texas safety Maurice Williams and three-star Jonesboro linebacker Xavier Atkins.
During a ceremony on live television, Stone initially grabbed an Oklahoma hat. He then took the hat off, looked at it and shook his head before a family member stepped into the frame with an LSU hat for Stone to use.
"You can't count them out regardless of what they had going on," Stone said on 11Alive. "The coaches down there are different. You go down there, it's like you stepping into a different world. The atmosphere is different."
Stone is the No. 107 overall player in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite. One of his older teammates at Grayson High School, four-star safety Michael Daugherty, committed to LSU in April.