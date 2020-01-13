It went from the Tiger Bowl to the Tiger Championship, but Clemson finally snapped an LSU scoreboard streak that underscores its dominance.

When Trevor Lawrence jogged in for a first-quarter score that put Clemson up 7-0, it marked the first time LSU had trailed in a game for 78 days dating back to a showdown with Auburn on Oct. 26.

LSU had either been tied or leading against every opponent since the third quarter of the Tiger Bowl, which LSU won 23-20. The streak encompassed LSU's next six games, which the team was either tied or leading wire-to-wire in each of those wins.

THE GAMES

*LSU 23, Auburn 20

LSU 46, Alabama 41

LSU 58, Ole Miss 37

LSU 56, Arkansas 20

LSU 50, Texas A&M 7

LSU 37, Georgia 10 (SEC Championship)

LSU 63, Oklahoma 28 (Peach Bowl)

**LSU vs. Clemson (CFP National Championship)

* = Streak begins

** = Streak ends

But the Tigers from Louisiana didn't stay behind for long. LSU quickly tied the game 7-7 on a 52-yard touchdown pass to Ja'Marr Chase, but fell behind 17-7 early in the second quarter to mark their largest deficit in a game this season.

Then, rally again. Burrow completed another long pass to Chase and ran in a short touchdown to cut the deficit to 17-14 midway through the second quarter. After forcing a punt, Burrow led a masterful drive that ended in another touchdown to Chase, his 20th on the season, to bring LSU ahead 21-17.

