It went from the Tiger Bowl to the Tiger Championship, but Clemson finally snapped an LSU scoreboard streak that underscores its dominance.
When Trevor Lawrence jogged in for a first-quarter score that put Clemson up 7-0, it marked the first time LSU had trailed in a game for 78 days dating back to a showdown with Auburn on Oct. 26.
Believe it, LSU fans! The Tigers are the 2020 College Football Playoff champions.
LSU had either been tied or leading against every opponent since the third quarter of the Tiger Bowl, which LSU won 23-20. The streak encompassed LSU's next six games, which the team was either tied or leading wire-to-wire in each of those wins.
THE GAMES
- *LSU 23, Auburn 20
- LSU 46, Alabama 41
- LSU 58, Ole Miss 37
- LSU 56, Arkansas 20
- LSU 50, Texas A&M 7
- LSU 37, Georgia 10 (SEC Championship)
- LSU 63, Oklahoma 28 (Peach Bowl)
- **LSU vs. Clemson (CFP National Championship)
* = Streak begins
** = Streak ends
But the Tigers from Louisiana didn't stay behind for long. LSU quickly tied the game 7-7 on a 52-yard touchdown pass to Ja'Marr Chase, but fell behind 17-7 early in the second quarter to mark their largest deficit in a game this season.
Then, rally again. Burrow completed another long pass to Chase and ran in a short touchdown to cut the deficit to 17-14 midway through the second quarter. After forcing a punt, Burrow led a masterful drive that ended in another touchdown to Chase, his 20th on the season, to bring LSU ahead 21-17.
