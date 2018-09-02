The LSU Tigers have taken the field for pre-game warm-ups here at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Here's some observations:
- It seems Adrian Magee is the starting right tackle. He was seen running with the first team during warm-ups. Ed Orgeron had said it would be a game-time decision between Magee and junior college transfer Badara Traore, who was seen running with the second team.
- It appears junior Kristian Fulton is the starting left corner. He was seen running with the first team in warm-ups. True freshman Kelvin Joseph was seen playing opposite back-up right corner Kary Vincent.
- Sophomore running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was taking the first snaps out of the backfield during offensive drills. Orgeron said Edwards-Helaire and senior Nick Brossette would be playing often, regardless of who starts.
- Sophomore safety Eric Monroe, listed as the Tigers' third-team free safety, is seen wearing sweats on the field.
- Junior kicker Jack Gonsoulin is not seen. The Catholic High graduate was 5 of 11 (45.5 percent) kicking field goals in 2017, which prompted the signing of graduate transfer Cole Tracy, who is LSU's starting placekicker.
- Senior tight end Foster Moreau was wearing a brace on his left knee, and he participated fully in pre-game warm-ups. Sophomore Thaddeus Moss was questionable for this game, and he was walking around the field wearing sweats.
- In case you were wondering, the third-string quarterback is Andre Sale. Walk-on wide receiver Tiger Scheyd was taking snaps with the fourth team. So the walk-on quarterbacks LSU added during the preseason, Alex Aucoin and AJ Aycock, did not make the trip.
Updates coming.