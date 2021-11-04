Here’s an interesting prospect: LSU gets bowl eligible with a couple more wins down the stretch and has hired a new coach to lead the program. Next year. Outgoing coach Ed Orgeron has already said he would coach the Tigers in a bowl game should they make one. Would the incoming coach be watching from a suite somewhere as his old team takes on his new one? The chance of all those possibilities coming together are slim, but as ESPN.com’s Mark Schlabach shows us, it could happen. Schlabach has LSU playing Penn State in the Music City Bowl, with Penn State coach James Franklin being one of the more high-profile candidates for the LSU job. One can well ask why it makes any difference if LSU gets into a bowl, but remember bowl eligible teams are allowed to conduct practices that non-bowl teams cannot. Certainly if anything is true it’s that LSU could use more practice — whoever is coaching the Tigers in 2022.
THE PROJECTIONS
Bill Bender, The Sporting News: No bowl
Kyle Bonagura, ESPN.com: Gasparilla Bowl vs. Coastal Carolina
BowlSeason.com: Birmingham Bowl vs. UTSA
Joe Broback, ProFootballNetwork.com: Liberty Bowl vs. Texas Tech
Nick Bromberg, Yahoo! Sports: Texas Bowl vs. Texas
CollegeFootballNews.com: Gasparilla Bowl vs. Virginia Tech
CollegeSportsMadness.com: Birmingham Bowl vs. Eastern Michigan
Brad Crawford, 247Sports.com: Liberty Bowl vs. Texas Tech
DRatings.com: Birmingham Bowl vs. SMU
Mike Huguenin, On3.com: No bowl
Steve Lassan, Athlon Sports: Texas Bowl vs. Texas
Stewart Mandel, The Athletic: Liberty Bowl vs. Kansas State
Brett McMurphy, ActionNetwork.com: No bowl
Kerry Miller, BleacherReport.com: Birmingham Bowl vs. SMU
Jerry Palm, CBSSports.com: No bowl
Mark Schlabach, ESPN.com: Music City Bowl vs. Penn State
Erick Smith, USA Today: Texas Bowl vs. Texas
Jim Tomlin, SaturdayDownSouth.com: Birmingham Bowl vs. Syracuse
BOWL GUIDE
Gasparilla Bowl: 6 p.m., Dec. 23, Tampa, Florida (ESPN)
Birmingham Bowl: 11 a.m., Dec. 28, Birmingham, Alabama (ESPN)
Liberty Bowl: 6:45 p.m., Dec. 28, Memphis, Tennessee (ESPN)
Music City Bowl: 2 p.m., Dec. 30, Nashville, Tennessee (ESPN)
Texas Bowl: TBD, Jan. 4, Houston (ESPN)
All times Central