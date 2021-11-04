BR.mississippilsu.102421 2287 bf.jpg

Here’s an interesting prospect: LSU gets bowl eligible with a couple more wins down the stretch and has hired a new coach to lead the program. Next year. Outgoing coach Ed Orgeron has already said he would coach the Tigers in a bowl game should they make one. Would the incoming coach be watching from a suite somewhere as his old team takes on his new one? The chance of all those possibilities coming together are slim, but as ESPN.com’s Mark Schlabach shows us, it could happen. Schlabach has LSU playing Penn State in the Music City Bowl, with Penn State coach James Franklin being one of the more high-profile candidates for the LSU job. One can well ask why it makes any difference if LSU gets into a bowl, but remember bowl eligible teams are allowed to conduct practices that non-bowl teams cannot. Certainly if anything is true it’s that LSU could use more practice — whoever is coaching the Tigers in 2022.

THE PROJECTIONS

Bill Bender, The Sporting News: No bowl

Kyle Bonagura, ESPN.com: Gasparilla Bowl vs. Coastal Carolina

BowlSeason.com: Birmingham Bowl vs. UTSA

Joe Broback, ProFootballNetwork.com: Liberty Bowl vs. Texas Tech

Nick Bromberg, Yahoo! Sports: Texas Bowl vs. Texas

CollegeFootballNews.com: Gasparilla Bowl vs. Virginia Tech

CollegeSportsMadness.com: Birmingham Bowl vs. Eastern Michigan

Brad Crawford, 247Sports.com: Liberty Bowl vs. Texas Tech

DRatings.com: Birmingham Bowl vs. SMU

Mike Huguenin, On3.com: No bowl

Steve Lassan, Athlon Sports: Texas Bowl vs. Texas

Stewart Mandel, The Athletic: Liberty Bowl vs. Kansas State

Brett McMurphy, ActionNetwork.com: No bowl

Kerry Miller, BleacherReport.com: Birmingham Bowl vs. SMU

Jerry Palm, CBSSports.com: No bowl

Mark Schlabach, ESPN.com: Music City Bowl vs. Penn State

Erick Smith, USA Today: Texas Bowl vs. Texas

Jim Tomlin, SaturdayDownSouth.com: Birmingham Bowl vs. Syracuse

BOWL GUIDE

Gasparilla Bowl: 6 p.m., Dec. 23, Tampa, Florida (ESPN)

Birmingham Bowl: 11 a.m., Dec. 28, Birmingham, Alabama (ESPN)

Liberty Bowl: 6:45 p.m., Dec. 28, Memphis, Tennessee (ESPN)

Music City Bowl: 2 p.m., Dec. 30, Nashville, Tennessee (ESPN)

Texas Bowl: TBD, Jan. 4, Houston (ESPN)

All times Central

