Paul Mainieri stood on the edge of the dugout and clapped his hands. Landon Marceaux, no longer able to control the outcome of LSU’s game, sat on a bench with a towel around his neck. There in the eighth inning Friday night, they watched as senior Devin Fontenot tried holding onto a one-run lead.
Fontenot threw one strike. Then another. He grunted as he pitched. The tying run stood on third base. Then Fontenot released one more strike, freezing Alabama’s batter, and kept the lead intact. Mainieri seemed to exhale as he walked further back into the dugout. Marceaux lifted the towel over his mouth.
LSU didn’t provide much run support against Alabama, but as Fontenot escaped the jam and pitched a scoreless ninth inning, the Tigers won the opener of their final home series 2-1, supported by one of the most remarkable starts of Marceaux’s career.
The junior ace escaped trouble throughout the night as he allowed a season-high 11 hits, a number that almost always leads to runs. Not once, in this impressive season of his, had Marceaux allowed double-digit hits. The Crimson Tide put a runner in scoring position almost every inning he pitched. And Marceaux escaped every time.
With the win, LSU (31-18, 10-15 Southeastern Conference) narrowed the gap with Alabama (28-18, 11-13) for fourth place in the SEC West standings. The Tigers can improve their chances of making the postseason by winning this series against another team on the NCAA tournament bubble.
Alabama out-hit LSU 13-5, and it put eight runners in scoring position against Marceaux. The Crimson Tide loaded the bases with one out in the fourth. Then Marceaux induced a fly ball to right field.
Sophomore Mitchell Sanford ran underneath the ball. Sanford had started in right field for the first time this season as freshman Dylan Crews shifted to center in place of junior Giovanni DiGiacomo, who later entered as a defensive replacement.
Sanford caught the ball and slung it toward home plate, where Alex Milazzo tagged out the runner trying to score from third. The double play ended the inning. Some of LSU’s pitchers leaped from their seats in the bullpen. Marceaux pumped his fists.
As long as Marceaux pitched, Alabama didn’t get that close to scoring again. The Crimson Tide pushed a runner 90 feet from home plate in the fifth and sixth innings. Both times, Marceaux left him there. Alabama stranded 10 runners on base through six innings.
Marceaux returned for the seventh nearing 100 pitches. He allowed a leadoff single, and Fontenot began throwing in LSU’s bullpen. After Marceaux struck out the next batter, coach Paul Mainieri switched the pitchers.
Marceaux received a standing ovation as he walked off LSU’s field for perhaps the final time in his career. He had come with All-American aspirations, managed injuries as a freshman, lost one season to the coronavirus pandemic and finally established himself as LSU’s ace. This summer, he’s expected to be selected in the Major League Baseball draft.
Fontenot quickly ended the seventh, and LSU added another run on Drew Bianco’s two-out RBI double. Then Fontenot recorded two outs in the eighth before he gave up a single that barely zipped over shortstop Jordan Thompson’s outstretched glove. The next batter tripled into the right field gap, cutting the lead in half.
After Fontenot hit a batter to put runners on the corners, Mainieri gathered the infielders around him on the mound. They talked for a minute, and Mainieri patted Fontenot’s backside. He returned to the dugout. Fontenot struck out the next batter on three pitches.
With LSU leading 2-1 in the ninth, Fontenot recorded two outs. He walked the third batter. As the crowd rose to its feet and chanted, Fontenot struck out the final hitter of the night. He pounded his chest. LSU had secured a vital win in its push toward the postseason.