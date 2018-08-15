Lowell Narcisse said announcing his transfer from his "dream school" in LSU was a difficult choice, but he had to do it.

The redshirt freshman quarterback spoke about his decision in an interview with T-Bob Hebert and Jordy Culotta on ESPN 104.5 just hours after he announced he'd be leaving the school amid a four-player quarterback race.

“Last night was a real emotional night for me. LSU has always been my dream school. I just had to do what’s best for me as far as my future and as far as showcasing my abilities," Narcisse said. "I just felt like it was the best thing for me to get a fresh start."

Narcisse, from St. James, said he plans to transfer to a junior college before committing to another FBS school. Per NCAA rules, non-graduate transfer players must sit out a season of eligibility. Narcisse and Justin McMIllan were both absent from LSU practice Tuesday, with reports indicating the junior is also considering a transfer.

UPDATE, Wednesday: Justin McMillan on Wednesday announced that he will also transfer from LSU, becoming the second quarterback in as many days to do so. Read more here.

Narcisse did not specify a targeted junior college, although reports indicated he was eyeing Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

Junior transfer from Ohio State Joe Burrow and sophomore Myles Brennan are the other two players competing for the LSU quarterback spot.

Narcisse said that while he was aware coaches planned to use him in certain situations regardless of the starting quarterback, he wanted more than a spot in wildcat plays.

“They did have a few situations where they were going to utilize me and my abilities.But me personally, what I believe in is I am a quarterback, I don’t want to just be labeled as a wildcat guy," Narcisse said, adding the head coach Ed Orgeron still supports his despite the decision to transfer.

"We were just on two different pages They wanted a quarterback who was ready to play. we were moving in two different directions.”

Orgeron has been tight-lipped about the quarterback situation and has not indicated any front-runner to this point. Narcisse confirmed Wednesday morning that no starter has been named within the locker room.

“It never really fazed me. I was going to give myself the best opportunity as far as putting myself in the best position to go out there and compete and give myself an honest chance to win the job, and that’s what I did. I felt like I left my all out on the field. I gave my all in every practice, every meeting, every scrimmage. And so I made my decision and there’s no looking back," Narcisse said.

"It just didn’t work out. I just felt like I just need to go to a program where I can show and have a better fit for my abilities. And I just felt like LSU wasn’t the place as of now.”

Narcisse added that he felt he got a fair shot, despite the buzz that came with Burrow's transfer.

LSU opens its season on Sunday, Sept. 2 against Miami at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

