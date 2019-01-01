LSU cornerback Terrence Alexander was ejected in the first half of the Fiesta Bowl for throwing a punch at a UCF player.

Alexander, a New Orleans native and former John Curtis standout, came to LSU as a graduate transfer from Stanford before the season and was playing in his final college game.

The ejection magnified LSU's difficulty at the position already with multiple players missing. The Tigers' star cornerback Andraez "Greedy" Williams sat out the game to prepare for the NFL draft, Kristian Fulton is recovering from an ankle injury suffered against Arkansas, and Kelvin Joseph is suspended for violating team rules.

The punch came after a play in the second quarter that ended if a fumble recovery for LSU.

Punching a guy in the facemask should be an automatic ejection on the simple principle that you were dumb enough to punch someone in the facemask. pic.twitter.com/u07PxiosOc — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) January 1, 2019

Alexander directed his punch at the facemask of a UCF receiver moments after Devin White forced a fumble by Golden Knights QB Darriel Mack Jr.

LSU was trailing 14-10 at the time, but quickly scored on the next possession to take a 17-14 lead.

