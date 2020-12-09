Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said Wednesday he doesn't know when the team will resume practices, but the Rebels' latest test results revealed no new positives, an encouraging sign the team can play LSU next weekend.
"We'll continue testing," Kiffin said. "It sounds like we need a couple days of that in a row for us to resume, so hopefully that happens."
Ole Miss hasn't practiced since Dec. 1 as coronavirus case numbers rose within the program. As a result, the Southeastern Conference postponed the Rebels' game against Texas A&M this weekend. The game won't happen unless coronavirus numbers force other cancellations the weekend of Dec. 19.
"There was no possible player safety way we could play," Kiffin said.
LSU hosts Ole Miss on Dec. 19, a byproduct of the conference rescheduling LSU's game against Alabama. The SEC originally wanted LSU to play Ole Miss last weekend, but the league moved the game to put Alabama back on LSU's schedule.
The plan would have ensured every SEC team played 10 games, but Ole Miss had to suspend activities until at least Wednesday. Kiffin hoped the team could resume practice later this week. He didn't reveal the number of people in quarantine.
"Hopefully we get two more days of testing and potentially we can practice Friday," Kiffin said. "Ideally you'd like it to be a normal week."