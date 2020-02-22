Since sophomore Landon Marceaux arrived on campus two years ago, he envisioned this start, a dominating performance that left people in awe, the kind of outing that made teammates hug him after the game.
Marceaux didn’t turn down a $1.5 million signing bonus out of high school for a mediocre college career. He did it to turn himself into an LSU star.
Reaching his potential took longer than Marceaux expected, and he has not reached perfection, but on Saturday afternoon, Marceaux showed what the rest of his career might look like as he delivered his greatest start yet.
“Expectations for me are always high,” Marceaux said. “That's what I want to do every time out.”
With LSU reeling after two straight losses, the offense stagnant as it continued looking for solutions, Marceaux lifted his teammates. The Tigers beat Eastern Kentucky 6-3, evening the series inside Alex Box Stadium.
Marceaux threw eight scoreless innings for LSU (4-3), making it the longest start of his career. He allowed four hits. Marceaux retired 17 of the first 20 batters he faced, and two of those reached on fielding errors.
“If Landon pitches like that all year, we're going to have some success,” coach Paul Mainieri said. “That's what he's capable of.”
Marceaux showed flashes of talent his freshman year. He started in the rotation opening weekend, but injuries delayed his development and shook his confidence. Though Marceaux recorded a 1.99 ERA over his last five starts, he felt unsatisfied.
During the offseason, Marceaux lost 15 pounds and changed his breaking ball, abandoning his 12-to-6 curveball for a slider. The pitch, which Marceaux used in high school, gave him more control.
“I was telling (hitting coach) Eddie Smith during the game he's such a different pitcher because he has developed such an outstanding breaking ball now,” Mainieri said. “He was able to go to it whenever he needed it.”
While Marceaux missed the corners of the plate during his first start this season, he peppered them against Eastern Kentucky. Marceaux threw 80 pitches, 61 for strikes. He recorded six strikeouts, one short of his career high. He did not issue a walk. He coaxed Eastern Kentucky into ground ball outs.
“When you live in the zone, you force hitters to swing the bat,” freshman catcher Alex Milazzo said. “Your chance of success on the mound goes up, especially when you've got stuff like Landon.”
Supported by a two-run homer from Daniel Cabrera, the first of his season, Marceaux cruised until he faced trouble in the seventh inning. He allowed a leadoff single and a one-out double, putting the tying run in scoring position.
“Come on Lando,” first baseman Cade Beloso said.
His next pitch, Marceaux induced a pop up into foul territory for the second out. He soon reached a 1-2 count against center fielder Michael Brewer. The fans clapped. Brewer struck out swinging, and Marceaux yelled as he walked off the field.
Though Marceaux ended the eighth inning below the 90-pitch limit for starters this weekend, Mainieri didn’t consider letting him finish the game. LSU wanted to protect him, especially this early in the season.
Wearing a hoodie, Marceaux stood on the top step of the dugout between an opening in the railing for the final six outs. He watched as LSU stretched its lead, Eastern Kentucky closed the gap and Devin Fontenot finished the win.
LSU had lost two straight games. If Marceaux crumbled early on Saturday, his teammates might have pressed. Instead, when LSU needed him most, Marceaux put his talent on full display.
After the final out, Marceaux’s teammates hugged him in shallow right field. He had delivered the greatest performance of his career — so far.
“He's able to repeat that,” Beloso said. “You're going to see a lot more of that Landon Marceaux out there.”