A nine-win season in Ed Orgeron’s first season as full-time head coach saw a dip in LSU football’s massive profit margin.
Although the program brought in more money than it did in 2016, costs increased more.
The Tigers football team made a profit of about $55 million in the 2017-18 academic year, a decrease of nearly $1 million from 2016-17. LSU football pulled in about $86.6 million in revenue, most of it through ticket sales ($34.5 million) and contributions ($22.1 million). It spent $31.5 million, with coaching salaries topping out the highest expense at about $14.3 million.
The figures are included in the school’s NCAA financial report, an annual summary available through public records law that every school sends to college athletics’ governing body. The figures are for fiscal year 2017, which started on July 2017 and ran through June 2018.
LSU’s overall athletic revenue fell to $145.4 million, a drop of nearly $2.3 million from the previous year. The department spent $137.5 million, a boost of $5.7 million from 2016-17. The most recent figures for all NCAA programs have not been released, but LSU’s revenue ranked ninth nationally in fiscal 2017, according to USA Today, with a total of over $147.7 million.
Football is generally the highest source of revenue in athletic departments across the nation, and the money it makes supports nearly all other sports within a university. At LSU, football, men’s basketball and baseball were the only sports to turn a profit in the 2017-18 academic year.
The 2017 football season, which included an upset loss at home to Troy and the parting of ways with offensive coordinator Matt Canada, saw about a two percent drop in football’s total profit margin from the previous season.
Can't see video below? Click here.
There was a decrease in ticket sales of about $1.7 million from the 2016 season and a decrease of about $1.8 million in contributions. Tiger Stadium did not post a sellout in 2017, although it ranked sixth among FBS schools with an average paid attendance of 98,506, according to the National Football Foundation.
Those losses were covered by the $4 million LSU received in a guaranteed game contract by playing BYU in its neutral-site season opener at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Football still saw an increase in revenue of $396,695 from the previous season.
Football’s loss in the profit margin came from a $1.47 million increase in expenses. The largest increases came in its recruiting budget ($420,800 more in 2017-18) and scholarship funding ($355,554 more). The $1.7 million Canada received in buyout money within his contract was not paid for with money reported in the budget.
Men’s basketball also yielded a diminished profit margin due to increased spending. The $2.1 million spent on the sport was higher than any other sport at LSU, with increases in head coaching salary ($680,721), recruiting ($318,378) and support staff ($232,356).
The Tigers men’s basketball team went 18-15 in 2017-18 in its first season under head coach Will Wade, who signed a six-year, $2.5 million per year contract. The team’s profit marked an 82 percent drop from 2016-17, a 10-win season in which former coach Johnny Jones was fired. Ticket sales increased 25 percent from 2016-17 to 2017-18. The Tigers played two more home games in 17-18.
LSU baseball, one of the few baseball programs nationally to turn an annual profit, made a profit of $345,536 in 2018. That’s about $200,000 less than it had in 2017. The baseball team, which advanced to the NCAA Regional championship series, made about $475,000 fewer in revenue in 2018. The Tigers received $61,801 in NCAA distributions in 2018 — far less than the $835,451 it hauled in during a run to the College World Series’ national championship series in 2017.
Coach D-D Breaux and her gymnastics team took a step back in overall revenue, but ticket sales are continuing to surge. The LSU gym program saw an 18 percent increase in ticket sales last year, but its revenue fell 18 percent to $506,535 in 2017-18, a season in which the program finished fourth at the national championships.
The gymnastics program lost $2.4 million due to its $2.9 million in spending, and out of LSU’s 14 other sports outside of football, men’s basketball and baseball, 11 of the sports lost more than $1 million. Women’s basketball was deepest in the red, drawing a $4.2 million loss.
Overall, the largest sources of revenue in the LSU athletic budget are from ticket sales ($40.3 million), media rights ($38.9 million) and contributions ($33.2 million).
The departments largest expenses are coaching salaries ($26.5 million), support staff ($20.5 million) and student financial aid ($16 million). The Tigers spent about $1.1 million more on coaching salaries than the school did in 2016-17.