Next to those lopsided scores between Alabama and its opponents, you'll mostly see just one ranking: the Crimson Tide's consensus No. 1.

No. 4 LSU is a heavy underdog against the Crimson Tide on Saturday night at Tiger Stadium, but the Tigers will be just the second ranked opponent that Alabama has faced this season.

Undefeated Alabama's eight opponents have an overall combined record of 29-36 — not exactly the strength of schedule that marks for useful comparisons to LSU.

Alabama coach Nick Saban said Wednesday that he thinks his "players realize the challenge that they have against a very good LSU team, who has had some really impressive wins this year."

"I think it will be a real challenge for our team," he added, "and it will be interesting to see how they respond to a very good team on the road."

The closest comparison rests with Texas A&M. The Aggies were ranked No. 22 when they lost 45-23 in Tuscaloosa on Sept. 22.

If you zoom in on that game, you'll notice the Aggies hung tough with the Crimson Tide through the first half, staying within a single score until an untimely interception with less than two minutes to go. From there, the blowout was on.

At first, Texas A&M cut into the Alabama defense with quarterback runs. Kellen Mond had 121 rushing yards by halftime, and his 54-yard run on a delayed draw up the middle set up a play-action touchdown pass that tied the game 7 in the first quarter.

LSU has had similar success running the football with quarterback Joe Burrow.

He caught the Georgia defense sleeping in the fourth quarter, breaking free off the right edge on a zone-read run for 59 yards to set up the final touchdown in a 36-16 win.

Burrow was the Tigers’ leading rusher against Ole Miss, when he totaled 388 yards of offense and four touchdowns. Burrow had nine carries for 96 yards, and his 35-yard zone-read touchdown run was the final touchdown in a convincing 45-16 victory.

"We're going pick and choose when we're going to (run Burrow)," Orgeron said. "Steve (Ensminger, the offensive coordinator) is going to handle that. I would like to be able to run him more. We can't... We have Myles (Brennan), and I think he would do very well. But if (Burrow) goes down, it's just one (quarterback on scholarship). It gets a little dangerous."

Mond made gains against Alabama, but the Aggies' rushing totals were negated because they gave up seven sacks.

A&M's struggles in pass protection were evident from the second play of the game. Crimson Tide nose guard Quinnen Williams brushed past the right guard and began to bring down Mond, who forced a pass downfield that was intercepted by linebacker Mack Wilson.

The first play afterward?

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who got past the safety in one-on-one coverage.

And when the Aggies offensive line did provide time for Mond, wide receivers struggled to get open. On the second drive of the game, Alabama forced a Texas A&M three-and-out by sacking Mond on third down, despite having ample time to look downfield.

LSU's protection issues flared in its 29-17 loss at Florida on Oct. 6, when the Tigers surrendered a season-high five sacks.

Since then, LSU has recovered, allowing five sacks in the last two games against Georgia and Mississippi State. Add the return of starting left guard Garrett Brumfield from the knee injury he suffered against Louisiana Tech, and Orgeron feels confident in his quarterback's ability to face Alabama.

"Joe is not going to panic," Orgeron said. "He's going to be confident. He's going to want to play his best game. ... (Alabama is) going to make some plays, blitz your protection, do some things that it's going to be tough. But I think Joe is seasoned enough that he can go through that, not panic, put us in the right situation."

During the Texas A&M game, Tagovailoa hardly had any need to panic. The Aggies didn't sack him all game. Alabama, which is tied third nationally with five sacks allowed this season, also did not allow a sack in wins over Arkansas and Tennessee.

“From watching film, (Tagovailoa's) sitting in the pocket comfortable and was able to pick his first and fourth option," LSU outside linebacker Michael Divinity said. "A lot of teams they played, their cornerbacks weren’t jamming. They got a lot of free release, and they got some good receivers. So they’re making some good plays.”

Without pressure in the backfield, Tagovailoa has been able to pick apart teams with Alabama's potent run-pass-option offense. With the defensive linemen held at bay, Tagovailoa has time to fool linebackers and confuse defensive backs.

It's a point of concern for the Tigers, who will play the firs half without star inside linebacker Devin White (he, of course, was ejected for targeting against Mississippi State). Orgeron has said that sophomore Patrick Queen and true freshman Micah Baskerville could fill in for White, although he also said it would be a "team effort."

"There's going to be some times when it's really tough on them," Orgeron said. "But I think it's tough for everybody. We have to live through it. We have a good plan, though. We feel good about our plan."