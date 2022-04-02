The LSU track and field team opened its home outdoor season Saturday by taking two relays and three individual titles in the Battle on the Bayou at Bernie Moore Track Stadium.
The Tigers women’s 4x100-meter relay team of Alia Armstrong, Leah Phillips, Tionna Beard-Brown and Favour Ofili started it off by winning the event in 42.90 seconds.
The time was a season’s-best after the same group placed second at the Texas Relays last week with a 42.97.
Minutes later, the men’s team of Eric Edwards Jr., Da’Marcus Fleming, Ashton Hicks and Dorian Camel made it a double with a winning time of 39.57 seconds.
The three individual wins came courtesy of LSU’s distance crew.
The highlights of the day came in the women’s 1,500 meters and men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase as LSU took the top three spots in both of those races.
In the 1,500, Lorena Rangel Batres broke a 37-year-old school record while shaving 5½ seconds off her personal best.
Rangel Batres covered the 3¾-lap race in 4 minutes, 14.49 seconds to break the mark of 4:17.14 by Christine Slythe back in 1985.
Rangel Batres had been fourth on the school’s all-time list with a 4:19.98.
Katy-Ann McDonald, an 800-meter runner, moved up and recorded the third-fastest time in school history with a 4:17.66 and Alicia Stamey ran third with a 4:24.99.
The other 1-2-3 sweep for LSU came in the men’s steepl as Davis Bove won in 9:14.23 with Jackson Martingayle taking second (9:20.31) and Garrett Hamilton third (9:30.52).
LSU’s other individual win came from Gwyneth Hughes, who took the women’s 3,000 title in 10:16.19.
Other women’s second-place finishes were turned in by Armstrong in the 200 (22.98), Morgan Smalls in the long jump (20 feet, 4¼ inches) and Serena Bolden in the triple jump (42-1¼).
The men had three other second-place finishes as well with Fleming in the 200 (20.63), Eric Coston in the 1,500 (3:47.22) and Ronnie Rounds in the high jump (6-6¼).
Beard-Brown ran third in the women’s 200 (23.25) and Phillips was third in the 100-meter hurdles (13.49).
Also, Southern won women's 4 x400 relay title (3:47.48).