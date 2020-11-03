Dylan Crews hit a fly ball in LSU’s scrimmage last Friday that spun deep toward the left field bleachers. He expected the ball to land well over the fence, so the freshman admired his work as he trotted slowly out of the batter’s box.

Crews had one problem: Stiff wind gusted into Alex Box Stadium from left field, knocking down a ball hit 104.3 mph. It landed around the third row.

“I was hoping it would hit off the wall to really teach him a lesson,” coach Paul Mainieri said, laughing. “but he hit it so good it still went out of the ballpark.”

Throughout LSU’s month-long practice session, which ends this week with the Purple-Gold World Series, Crews established himself as a starter in right field. The home run marked his second of fall practice. Two weeks earlier, he hit a three-run homer that landed halfway up the left field scoreboard.

If the season began tomorrow, Crews would bat fifth. The highlight of LSU's latest recruiting class, which Baseball America ranked No. 2 in the country, LSU expected him to secure a starting role.

But not only did Crews break into the lineup, other freshmen also emerged as starters. In LSU’s lineup for the three-game series, Tre’ Morgan will bat third and play first base and Will Safford will play third base. Freshmen Jordan Thompson and Brody Drost also pushed for early playing time.

“I know that seems crazy to think an established program like LSU could play that many freshmen,” Mainieri said, “but that's how talented these guys are.”

Morgan, a star at Brother Martin in New Orleans, played so well LSU moved two-year starter Cade Beloso to left field. Morgan consistently appeared in LSU’s post-practice statistics releases with multiple hits, and he ran well on the bases. Morgan also erased his teammates’ defensive mistakes, picking errant throws from the dirt with good footwork and a long wingspan.

“What can't this kid do?” Mainieri said. “In all honesty, I don't really see anything he can't do.”

Safford spent part of fall practice in center field, but he moved back to third base once junior Giovanni DiGiacomo secured the outfield position. Safford, a four-year starter at U-High, doesn’t have the body of a prototypical third baseman at 5-foot-8 and 165 pounds, but Mainieri loves his approach.

“If the ball's hit 100 mph off the bat,” Mainieri said, “he's going to throw his body in front of it and knock it down and come up and throw a missile to first base.”

The lineup could change with three months until LSU's first game, but Mainieri might use four or five freshmen on opening day next February. He knows their ability to adapt to the college level will determine the team's success.

"They're unique freshmen," Mainieri said. "They're going to be able to handle it. I have very little doubt these guys are going to step in and make a big difference."