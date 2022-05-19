I don’t know exactly how the Southeastern Conference is going to reconfigure football scheduling when Texas and Oklahoma join up, but I do know this: I’ve never wanted to see Alabama and Texas A&M remain as permanent opponents more than I do now.
The Oct. 8 game in Tuscaloosa between the Crimson Tide and Aggies can’t get here fast enough.
We’ve never seen anything like this new NIL era, when whispers and rumors and reports of payments under the table are now over the table, with the NCAA unwilling or unable to do anything about it. There is an expectation that the NCAA may soon take a harsh view of collectives and what may be branded as inducements, but we don’t know what that will look like just yet.
Meanwhile, we’ve not seen anything like nuclear exchange Wednesday/Thursday between Alabama coach Nick Saban and Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher, two men we assumed were friends going way back to their days together at LSU when Saban gave Fisher his big break and made him offensive coordinator.
Saban, speaking to a room full of folks in Birmingham, Alabama, on Wednesday — knowing full well what he said was going to get out — said Texas A&M bought every player in its just landed, best ever in the history of recruiting rankings signing class. He also threw Jackson State and its signing of five-star cornerback Travis Hunter under his bus full of indignation and shoved it into reverse gear.
Fisher, doing his best imitation of Samuel L. Jackson in “Pulp Fiction,” came back Thursday morning and said in effect, “Allow me to retort.” And he struck back at Saban for saying “despicable” things about the Aggies greatly enriched 17-year-old recruits; for Saban thinking he was God himself; and implying Saban has broken recruiting rules in the past.
So to summarize, Saban accused Fisher of outright cheating. And Fisher upped the ante tenfold by accusing his former boss and current chief rival of being both a liar AND a cheater.
Before Fisher had a chance to simmer down from his rolling boil, Saban went on Sirius XM to issue something resembling an apology (Saban said he tried to call Jimbo, but it went straight to voicemail, which no one checks anymore). That was followed by a bucket of ice water from SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey in the form of a public reprimand of both coaches.
Such a party pooper, Sankey. I was hoping at the SEC spring meeting in Destin, Florida, they’d set up a boxing ring in the parking lot outside the Sandestin Hilton. A water polo wrestling match in the pool. Footballs at 40 paces on the beach. Something.
There’s no place I wish I could be more than in the coaches’ meeting room in Destin, especially since Fisher called Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin a clown for what he said about A&M’s glittering recruiting haul. LSU’s Brian Kelly could get out his mic from the Ohio basketball game halftime speech and boom, “Let’s get ready to rumble!!!!”
While Sankey may have told Fisher and Saban to play nice, this doesn’t seem to be an issue that’s going to calm down anytime soon. Not as long as schools such as Bama and A&M and LSU and Georgia and everyone else are fighting for top prospects. CollegeFootballNews.com’s Pete Fiutak had the perfect take back in February during the second national signing period:
“Welcome to recruiting, son. It’s a contact sport.”
Everyone not wearing Aggie maroon thinks Texas A&M at the very least gamed the new NIL system to at least imply inducements were forthcoming if players signed with the school. The narrative being pushed by Fisher that this was all the result of truth, justice and the Aggie way — when he signed more five stars in one year than he has during his entire head coaching career previously — is getting eye rolls, not affirmations.
Remember what the great writer Carl Sandburg said: “If the facts are against you, argue the law. If the law is against you, argue the facts. If the law and the facts are against you, pound the table and yell like hell.”
Fisher has been pounding and yelling since Feb. 2.
For his part, Saban set eyes rolling by implying that he’s worried about the future of college football. Saban actually is worried about the existential threat that Texas A&M and Fisher are to his dominance. It wasn’t an accident that Saban’s comments came in front of a bunch of rich Alabamians at an event to celebrate the upcoming World Games in Birmingham.
“We didn’t buy one player,” Saban said (discuss among yourselves). “But I don’t know if we’re going to be able to sustain that in the future because more and more people are doing it.”
In other words, winning is about to get more expensive, folks. And reprimand or not, there’s no way this Saban/Fisher thing is over.