Former LSU quarterback Peter Parrish, who entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday, has committed to play at Memphis.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound freshman announced his commitment on Twitter Thursday morning, ending an exit from Baton Rouge that began when LSU coach Ed Orgeron indefinitely suspended Parrish in March for a violation of team rules.
Parrish was not with the team during offseason workouts following the program's national championship win in mid-January, and he was taken off the team’s official roster in July.
Parrish did not play as a true freshman in 2019, but he was the most experienced option behind Myles Brennan, who backed up Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow last year.
Parrish, a former four-star for Central High in Phenix City, Alabama, signed with the Tigers in the 2019 recruiting class, and he was LSU's first high school quarterback signee in two recruiting cycles.
Memphis will pick up its second prospect with LSU ties. Haynesville High recruit CamRon Jackson, the nation's No. 56-ranked defensive tackle according to 247Sports, signed with Memphis after he originally committed to LSU's 2020 class.
LSU did not sign Jackson on February's national signing day because Jackson still had to complete academic work to become eligible.