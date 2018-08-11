Ed Orgeron said preseason All-American Greedy Williams did not participate in LSU's first preseason scrimmage on Saturday.
Williams, who was named First Team All-SEC as a freshman last season, missed consecutive practices on Wednesday and Thursday with what Orgeron called a "slight injury."
"He's just still not ready," Orgeron said.
Stanford grad transfer Terrence Alexander started at corner during the scrimmage, Orgeron said, and freshman Kelvin Joseph "played a bunch."
"I thought those guys had a good day along with Kary (Vincent) and Jontre Kirklin," Orgeron said.
Sophomore corner Mannie Netherly, who flipped from wide receiver last season, also did not participate in the scrimmage.