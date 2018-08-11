lsufootballpractice.080818_HS_370
LSU cornerback Greedy Williams (29), shown during Tuesday's practice, was one of 12 players missing individual drills in the portion of practice open to media Wednesday afternoon.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

Ed Orgeron said preseason All-American Greedy Williams did not participate in LSU's first preseason scrimmage on Saturday.

Williams, who was named First Team All-SEC as a freshman last season, missed consecutive practices on Wednesday and Thursday with what Orgeron called a "slight injury."

"He's just still not ready," Orgeron said.

Stanford grad transfer Terrence Alexander started at corner during the scrimmage, Orgeron said, and freshman Kelvin Joseph "played a bunch."

"I thought those guys had a good day along with Kary (Vincent) and Jontre Kirklin," Orgeron said.

Sophomore corner Mannie Netherly, who flipped from wide receiver last season, also did not participate in the scrimmage.

