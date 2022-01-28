The LSU gymnastics team shook off the rust and shook off the best score by Georgia this season, rolling to a 196.850-196.150 win Friday night in Athens, Georgia, in the Tigers’ SEC opener.

LSU improved to 2-0 overall. Georgia dropped to 0-3 overall and 0-2 in the SEC.

The Tigers were in action for the first time since their season opener Jan. 7, a 196.950-186.550 win at home over Centenary. LSU had COVID-19 issues, postponing its meet Jan. 14 at Missouri, while COVID issues with Arkansas postponed a meet with LSU scheduled for Jan. 21.

Despite their layoff, the Tigers turned in a solid performance, not having to count a fall and counting only two scores below 9.80. Georgia, which was plagued by four falls on beam a week earlier against Florida, had two falls on beam and a third on floor when senior Rachel Lukacs injured her knee and had to be carried off.

Georgia’s Rachel Baumann won two individual titles with a 9.95 on vault and a 9.925 on beam. LSU’s top performer was junior Alyona Shchennikova. She shared the floor title with Georgia’s Soraya Hawthorne with a clutch 9.90 in the anchor spot, and she won the all-around with a 38.975 as the only gymnast to compete in all four events.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

LSU’s Kiya Johnson, Kai Rivers and Haleigh Bryant shared the top of the podium on uneven bars with 9.90s. Freshman Aleah Finnegan competed in her first college routine, posting a 9.875 on beam.

+2 LSU gymnastics coach Jay Clark: Team moved 'unanimously' to accept Alexis Jeffrey transfer LSU gymnastics coach Jay Clark said he went to his team when trying to decide whether to accept a transfer from Alexis Jeffrey, a gymnast who …

The meet was a homecoming for LSU coach Jay Clark, fifth-year senior Sami Durante and sophomore Elena Arenas. Clark went to Georgia and coached there for more than 20 years before going to LSU. Durante’s mother Dana was also Georgia’s coach, and Arenas’ mother, Kim Arnold Arenas, was a Georgia gymnastics legend who won back-to-back NCAA all-around titles.

LSU returns to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center next Saturday for its first home meet since the Centenary meet when it hosts Auburn. The meet is set for 2:45 p.m. on ESPNU.