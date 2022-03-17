MILWAUKEE — At the end of practice on the eve of LSU’s first-round NCAA tournament game, interim coach Kevin Nickelberry had a message for the Tigers.
After a tumultuous week that began with the firing of coach Will Wade and associate head coach Bill Armstrong, Nickelberry wanted the players he had been charged with leading to make sure they were all in for Friday night.
“They’ve been unbelievable, to be honest with you,” said Nickelberry, who has 15 years of experience as a college head coach. “I told them after practice the most important thing for us is that we have both feet in the boat.
“I can't promise them it's going to be cruise-ship smooth or a little rowboat in the middle of a rocky swamp, but we need all feet in,” he said. “If we do that, we're going to be together … and we can get through anything with both feet in.”
That’s the challenge for No. 6 seed LSU (22-11) going into its 6:20 p.m. Friday matchup with No. 11 seed Iowa State in Fiserv Forum. The game will be televised by TBS.
Nickelberry said he knows LSU will face adversity at times, much like it has since a 15-1 start to the season turned into a 7-10 struggle over the past two months, but overcoming the latest setback is still possible.
In this case, it means not having Wade on the bench for the second time in LSU’s past three NCAA tournament appearances.
He was suspended for the postseason in 2019 and the Tigers, who were guided then by assistant coach Tony Benford, won two games to reach the Sweet 16 before being eliminated in the regional semifinals.
“Like I said (Sunday night), young men are resilient,” Nickelberry said. “This is basketball; there’s a lot more going on in the world than this. … A lot tougher things going on in other countries that are a lot tougher than this, and I made those guys understand.
“This is a great opportunity. It's a shining moment, and they need to step into that light and be themselves.”
That would be a good start against an Iowa State team that’s almost a mirror-image this season of LSU, at least record-wise.
The Cyclones got off to a 12-0 start and rose to No. 8 in the AP poll, but wobbled badly down the stretch and are only 8-12 since Jan. 1.
Still, Nickelberry was faced with the challenge of getting LSU ready after Wade and Armstrong were let go after the school received an NCAA notice of allegations concerning recruiting irregularities under their watch.
After learning their NCAA assignment on a rest day Sunday, Nickelberry, in his new role, had just three days to prepare the team before leaving for the tournament late Wednesday afternoon.
“This week has been a little hectic, obviously, but everybody's doing their part to step up,” All-Southeastern Conference first-team pick Tari Eason said. “All the assistant coaches, the players, our leaders.
"We're just all doing our part to try to step up and try to fill that missing piece. We miss them.”
“The first day was a little tough, obviously, new voice,” Nickelberry said. “But we had two good days after that and I think the guys understand this moment. This time of year, it's about moments.
“We’ve got guys on this team who are ready for the moment. We've just got to go out tomorrow and we've got to prove it.”
Eason said Nickelberry’s message has been much the same as it would be if Wade were here.
“The message has been to play basketball,” Eason said. “We've been playing basketball our whole lives. We can only control what we can control.
“We’re playing, we don't make the big boy decisions. We just play basketball and keep the same goals and objectives.”