Much like a football game, it all came down to inches and a bounce for LSU.

But the round ball caromed Alabama's way as the Tigers fell in the SEC tournament final, 80-79, Sunday afternoon in Nashville.

Watford's bucket through a foul with 28 seconds remaining handed LSU its final lead of the game, but he couldn't convert on the free throw. Alabama's Herbert Jones' driving layup on the ensuing possession set up the pressure-packed final moments for LSU.

Alabama's Keon Ellis turned away Javonte Smart's initial driving attempt with a block, and LSU burned its final timeout to set up a final play with 7.3 seconds remaining.

Alabama wins the SEC Tournament championship game 👏



LSU came up short in the final seconds. pic.twitter.com/3rI1ahA5Rn — ESPN (@espn) March 14, 2021 ...

Watford had to chase the inbounds pass near half court, and his attempt at a game-winning three clanked off the mark. Hyatt grabbed the rebound and his putback attempt bounced in and out to secure the win for Alabama.

The Crimson Tide repeatedly threatened to run away in the second half, but it was Trendon Watford who held the line for the Tigers with tough finishes in the paint. The star sophomore finished with a game- and career-high 30 points on 13 of 23 shooting.

The Tigers trailed 40-37 at halftime and traded the lead with Alabama much of the second half, but unable to scrape beyond a 2-point advantage. The Crimson Tide pulled ahead 76-71 with just over 2:30 remaining, but it was Smart's turn for heroics with a pair of three-pointers to reclaim the lead.

Smart finished with 21 points and 5 assists. Jaden Shackleford led Alabama with 21 points and four assists.

The Tigers were making their first SEC tournament finals appearance since 1993, and hadn't won the title since 1980.

LSU now awaits its placement in the NCAA Tournament field, which will be announced Sunday afternoon.

Check back for updates.