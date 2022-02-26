While defense has been the strength of the LSU basketball team for much of the season, its second-half performances recently have left Will Wade wanting for more.
As in more defense by the Tigers and fewer points for the opposition.
Much to its coach’s chagrin, LSU had allowed more than 40 points in the second half of five consecutive games going into Saturday night’s matchup with Missouri.
When Kentucky piled up 48 points in the second half of Wednesday night’s game to erase an eight-point halftime deficit and take down LSU 71-66, Wade knew that streak had to end.
So LSU took out its defensive frustrations on Missouri in the second half, clamping down early to quickly turn a six-point halftime lead into a 75-55 rout before 9,304 fans in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
LSU (20-9, 8-8 Southeastern Conference) harassed Missouri into missing its first three field-goal attempts and forcing four turnovers — two on shot-clock violations — in the first four minutes of the second half.
While the defense was doing its job, LSU’s offense was warming to the task as well to score the first 15 points of the half to turn the game into a 45-24 runaway.
Missouri (10-19, 4-12) scored just six points in the first eight minutes of the half and was well on its way to a fifth loss in a row with LSU up 52-30 after a three-point play by Tari Eason with 12:20 left in the game.
Missouri managed just 10 points in the first 12 minutes of the second half, but not even a late rush could help them hang another 40 on LSU as the visitors finished with 31 points after intermission.
LSU led by 25 points — its largest lead of the night — when Darius Days buried a 3-point basket to make it 63-38 with 6:42 left in the game.
The 55 points scored by Missouri was a season low allowed by LSU in a conference game this season.
Missouri shot just 35.7% from the field, while LSU connected on 50% of its field goals in the first half and 51.9% in the second half to finish at 51%.
With the victory, LSU secured its third 20-win campaign in the past four seasons after finishing 28-7 in 2019 and 21-10 in 2020. The last time that happened was between 2003 and 2006 under John Brady.
LSU is now tied with Florida, Mississippi State and South Carolina for sixth place in the league standings with two regular-season games left at Arkansas on Wednesday night and at home against Alabama on Saturday.
Eason led LSU with 18 points despite fouling out with two minutes to play, while Brandon Murray had 11.
Xavier Pinson, who was playing against his old team, and Days each had 10 points.
Playing in front of his father, LSU and NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, Shareef O’Neal had a productive evening. The 6-foot-10 junior forward scored a career-high nine points and picked off a season-high seven rebounds while playing 19 minutes off the bench.
Eason also had three of the 10 steals recorded by LSU, which forced Missouri into 19 turnovers. LSU turned them into 25 points, while Missouri scored just 12 points off LSU’s 13 miscues.
Javon Pickett led Missouri with 14 points and seven assists. Amari Davis had 12 points, while Trevon Brazile finished with 11 and Ronnie DeGray 10.