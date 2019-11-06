LSU coach Ed Orgeron has repeatedly praised the toughness of his quarterback, but a new story emerged this week that added to Joe Burrow's legacy of grit.
Burrow separated his throwing shoulder two days before LSU's game against Alabama last year, according to Sports Illustrated, and he played through pain in the Tigers' 29-0 loss at home.
How'd he play through it?
"Get shot up with a bunch of drugs and go out and play," Burrow told SI.
Burrow was 18-of-35 passing for 184 yards and an interception in the loss, and backup Myles Brennan was unavailable to play due to a back injury. The next option was walk-on quarterback Andre Sale.
Orgeron confirmed the story Wednesday morning on the Southeastern Conference teleconference.
"Well you know, Joe's a competitor," Orgeron said. "He's one of the toughest players I've seen. It's no surprise to me. Joe's going to play if at all. He can play with any injury. He's going to play. He's a great competitor. He wants to win."
Orgeron said Burrow suffered a "slight separation" in practice before that Alabama game. The 6-foot-4, 216-pound Ohio native played in every game of the 2018 season, and he was named the Offensive MVP in LSU's 40-32 win over Central Florida.
In the offseason, Burrow was also seen attending the NFC championship game between the New Orleans Saints and the Los Angeles Rams wearing a sling on his non-throwing arm.
It's unclear whether the injuries were similar, and LSU official said at the time that it wasn't anything serious.
Burrow has not missed any games in 2019, and he is on pace to break every school passing record in LSU history in a strong case for the Heisman Trophy.
"I think he's had shoulder problems all his life," Orgeron said, "and sometimes it comes out on him."
LSU plays Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.