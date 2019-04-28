TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A series victory almost unraveled in the ninth inning on Sunday afternoon, but LSU left Alabama with two wins.

The No. 15 Tigers kept themselves in the thick of the Southeastern Conference standings. Coach Paul Mainieri said this was an important week for LSU, and the Tigers won three of their four games.

After losing 6-1 on Friday, LSU won the next two games by a total of four runs. The Tigers won 5-2 on Saturday and 5-4 on Sunday.

Crowded SEC standings

LSU did not win any glamour contests this week. The Tigers escaped against Lamar. Alabama, which sat at the bottom of the SEC Western Division, outplayed them on Friday night. LSU won the series by four runs. But with three weeks left in the regular season, the Tigers are tied with Ole Miss, Georgia and Mississippi State for third overall in the conference. Arkansas and Vanderbilt (15-6) are first overall and the respective division leaders.

Saul Garza gained starts

Catcher Saul Garza started two games against Alabama, and Brock Mathis started one. Mathis started at catcher for most of the season as Garza recovered from a torn meniscus. But Garza has started five of the past six games. Neither player has hit well this season — Mathis is batting .173 and Garza is at .211 — but Mainieri said Garza has “has emerged a little bit” because of his defense.

Assessing the rotation

Will Zack Hess start next weekend? Mainieri wanted to move Hess to the bullpen and start freshman Cole Henry on Friday night, bolstering a staff with the 11th-best ERA (4.39) in the conference entering the weekend. Then Henry’s elbow felt sore. Hess gave up five runs on Friday night. Eric Walker and Landon Marceaux gave LSU quality starts, and Henry threw twice over the weekend while he stayed in Baton Rouge.