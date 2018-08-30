THE SEC RATING GAME
The Rating Game is back for its ninth award-winning season. Not as long running as Gray’s Anatomy. A lot longer than the reboot of Roseanne. To the rankings:
1. ALABAMA (13-1, 7-1 SEC in 2017)
He who speaks of QB controversy incurs the wrath of Nick.
2. GEORGIA (13-2, 7-1)
Great championship season, but that last play stings a bit.
3. AUBURN (10-4, 7-1)
Beat both CFP finalists. Didn’t win a title. So very Auburn.
4. MISS. STATE (9-4, 4-4)
Illegal procedure: QB Nick Fitzgerald suspended for opener.
5. SOUTH CAROLINA (9-4, 5-3)
Watch out for the Gamecocks in the SEC East, Georgia.
6. TEXAS A&M (7-6, 4-4)
Jimbo Fisher likely to earn about $1 million per win.
7. LSU (9-4, 6-2)
Tigers up or down? Seems best to start in the middle.
8. FLORIDA (4-7. 3-5)
Can Dan Mullen invent an offense to match his defense?
9. MISSOURI (7-6, 4-4)
Mizzou started 2017 1-5, finished 6-1. This should be fun.
10. KENTUCKY (7-6, 4-4)
Breaking in new QB, returns defensive core. Sounds like LSU.
11. OLE MISS (6-6, 3-5)
Rebels have some talent but again going nowhere (bowl ban).
12. TENNESSEE (4-8, 0-8)
Didn’t get the Butch Jones vibe. Same with Jeremy Pruitt.
13. ARKANSAS (4-8, 1-7)
First Crummy Game of the Week: Eastern Illinois at Arkansas.
14. VANDERBILT (5-7, 1-7)
Linguistics majors poised to translate losing scores into Latin.