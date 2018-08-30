SEC Championship Football

Georgia coach Kirby Smart and team hold the SEC championship trophy after beating Auburn 28-7 on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, in Atlanta.

 AP PHOTO BY JOHN BAZEMORE

THE SEC RATING GAME

The Rating Game is back for its ninth award-winning season. Not as long running as Gray’s Anatomy. A lot longer than the reboot of Roseanne. To the rankings:

1. ALABAMA (13-1, 7-1 SEC in 2017)

He who speaks of QB controversy incurs the wrath of Nick.

2. GEORGIA (13-2, 7-1)

Great championship season, but that last play stings a bit.

3. AUBURN (10-4, 7-1)

Beat both CFP finalists. Didn’t win a title. So very Auburn.

4. MISS. STATE (9-4, 4-4)

Illegal procedure: QB Nick Fitzgerald suspended for opener.

5. SOUTH CAROLINA (9-4, 5-3)

Watch out for the Gamecocks in the SEC East, Georgia.

6. TEXAS A&M (7-6, 4-4)

Jimbo Fisher likely to earn about $1 million per win.

7. LSU (9-4, 6-2)

Tigers up or down? Seems best to start in the middle.

8. FLORIDA (4-7. 3-5)

Can Dan Mullen invent an offense to match his defense?

9. MISSOURI (7-6, 4-4)

Mizzou started 2017 1-5, finished 6-1. This should be fun.

10. KENTUCKY (7-6, 4-4)

Breaking in new QB, returns defensive core. Sounds like LSU.

11. OLE MISS (6-6, 3-5)

Rebels have some talent but again going nowhere (bowl ban).

12. TENNESSEE (4-8, 0-8)

Didn’t get the Butch Jones vibe. Same with Jeremy Pruitt.

13. ARKANSAS (4-8, 1-7)

First Crummy Game of the Week: Eastern Illinois at Arkansas.

14. VANDERBILT (5-7, 1-7)

Linguistics majors poised to translate losing scores into Latin.

