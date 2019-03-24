LSU released ticket information for its East Region semifinal against Michigan State on Friday in Washington D.C.
Tickets are either $250 or $300, depending on seat locatio, and are good for all three games being played in Washington (two on Friday and on on Sunday).
If LSU advances to the regional final, it will play Sunday.
All tickets must be picked up on location in Washington, D.C. by the ticket holder of record. No name changes or transfers will be accepted.
The deadline to place a request is 5 p.m. Monday.
Requests from men's basketball season ticket holders and LSU students will be given first priority, with other requests being sorted by LSU priority point rankings.
Applicants will be notified of the status of their request via email by Wednesday.
There is no limit on the number of tickets one can request, but if demand exceeds supply, limitations maybe be implemented.
If a request is filled, one's credit card will automatically be charged for the amount of the tickets plus one $15 order charge.
A $1 nonrefundable processing fee is required to place your request.