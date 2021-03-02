Paul Mainieri believed his players looked tentative. They appeared to think too much at the plate, passive and hesitant, watching hittable pitches zip past them. So after LSU lost to Air Force opening weekend, Mainieri and hitting coach Eddie Smith told LSU’s players they needed to take a more aggressive approach at the plate.

In the locker room after the game and through text messages, Mainieri said he and Smith instructed the players to “let it rip.” The next day, LSU beat Louisiana Tech 16-7, sparked by a game-tying grand slam from junior left fielder Gavin Dugas.

Since then, LSU has scored 36 runs over its last four games, many through home runs. The Tigers hit nine home runs last weekend, giving them 15 overall — tied for the most from an LSU team through seven games since 2009.

“We've taken on more of what I like to call an animal instinct,” Smith said. “You're on the attack. When you see a great white shark on the Discovery Channel going to get its dinner, it's not sitting there and thinking about, 'Well hey, is that seal going to be swimming right or left?' It's just going to get the seal. It's staying on the attack.

“It's an image and a graphic we like to use all the time with our players. When the tiger's in the jungle hunting, it's not calculating anything. It's going for the attack. That's been the gist of things. Try to create an attacking mindset, impose our will and try to hit the ball as hard as we possibly can.”

LSU plans 50% capacity inside Alex Box Stadium after Louisiana moves to Phase 3 LSU will move toward 50% capacity at Alex Box Stadium and its other outdoor athletic venues after Gov. John Bel Edwards announced updated coro…

The offensive success provides a stark contrast from last season, when LSU hit .253 with 14 home runs through 17 games. This year, LSU has a collective .303 average entering its doubleheader Wednesday against Nicholls State and Southern. (The Tigers postponed the Nicholls game Tuesday night because of poor weather conditions.)

Mainieri and Smith contributed a handful of factors to the turnaround. They said the approach, no different from last season, has worked because the roster has better hitters, such as Crews and freshman first baseman Tre’ Morgan. Also, LSU has played in unseasonably warm weather with winds blowing out of the stadium, which helps the ball travel farther.

“When it comes to the philosophy, that hasn't changed,” said Smith, now in his second year as the hitting coach. “This last week, we've done a really good job of ignoring the noise and staying so focused on attacking, on having a mindset of going to get it, not wanting the game to come to us. The second piece comes down to guys that are in our lineup. They just look a little bit different.”

LSU has consistently started four players who either weren’t in college last year or missed the majority of the season because of an injury. Two of them now lead the team in batting average with Crews at .429 and Morgan at .370 — despite one, fluky 0 for 6 game. Behind them, LSU has three regular starters hitting over .300 and six players with at least two home runs. Crews leads the team with three.

The aggressive approach cemented after LSU’s loss to Air Force on Feb. 21. The Tigers struck out 12 times and left seven runners on base in a 6-5 loss. Only Crews and Morgan had multiple hits.

LSU baseball doubleheader, Wednesday: Tigers play Nicholls State, Southern at home Who's starting, how to watch and what to watch for when LSU hosts a doubleheader Wednesday against Nicholls State and Southern.

Mainieri said the coaching staff held a “a stern discussion” with the players after the game. They wanted the players to swing aggressively early in the count, then battle pitchers with two strikes.

The coaches sent text message reminders that night and the next morning, and they encouraged the players to hit as many home runs as possible during batting practice before playing Louisiana Tech — not to encourage fly balls, but to help the players swing hard.

LSU trailed 6-2 entering the bottom of the sixth inning. Then junior designated hitter Cade Beloso hit a one-out single. After another two hits, Dugas approached the plate with the bases loaded. One of the coaches told him, “You win this fight. You win your battle,” reinforcing the aggressive mindset.

Dugas smashed the first pitch into the left field bleachers. LSU scored another 10 runs before the game ended, turning a close score into a blowout. As can often happen in baseball, the hits became contagious as confidence grew throughout the lineup. LSU scored 11 runs its next game.

“Ever since then, we've gone out with that mindset every at-bat,” junior Drew Bianco said. “Less than two strikes, get your swings off. Not trying to hit home runs, but drive baseballs in the gaps and get hits and hit the ball hard. That leads to home runs.

"And then with two strikes, we've got to switch it to a different mindset. It's you versus the pitcher. Are you going to beat him, or is he going to beat you? You've got to win that battle for your team.”

The Tigers anticipate their home run pace will slow if colder weather returns and winds turn back into Alex Box Stadium as they expect, pushing fly balls that might clear the fence onto the warning track.

Even with different conditions, the aggressive approach won’t change. The hitters will still try to make almost violent contact with the middle of the baseball and drive balls into the gaps. Anticipating less power, Smith wants to see them remain confident.

“We've got to find a different way to win a little bit this week most likely because of the environment we're going to be playing in,” Smith said. “Great teams do that. We've got to go out and find a way to do that here this week.”