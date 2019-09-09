LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron confirmed to media members Monday that the Tigers did not have air conditioning in the locker room Saturday for its game against Texas.
Orgeron said he called Louisiana Tech, Texas' week one opponent, before the game and in anticipation had his team bring extra fans.
According to the official stats, the game-time temperature was 98 degrees.
"First of all, I called Louisiana Tech, and they told us about it," Orgeron said Monday. "So we did some things in the dressing room that were better. It wasn't great, but it was better. At least we had air in there. They didn't have air. We had some blowers in there. I don't think that caused as much as going out there and having to play 93 plays on defense. I think that had a lot to do with it."
Athletic officials at both Texas and Louisiana Tech have been reached for comment and are looking into the matter.
Can't see Tweet below? Click here.
Ed Orgeron said #LSU didn't have air conditioning in the Texas visiting locker room. Talked to La Tech and heard about it. LSU brought some blowing fans. Didn't think it had anything to do with the cramps.— Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) September 9, 2019
They'll do more IVs at halftime to prevent that from happening again.
Numerous LSU defensive players dealt with cramps and other injuries during the Tigers' win Saturday. By the end of the game, Longhorns fans could be heard booing injuries, believing the players were faking in an attempt to slow down Texas' play.
LSU players who missed at least part of the game because of injury: safety Grant Delpit (returned), defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence (didn't return), linebacker Michael Divinity (returned), defensive back Kristian Fulton (returned), defensive end Glen Logan (didn't return) and defensive lineman Tyler Shelvin (returned).
"Although it was hot, I thought — I think the humidity was like 23 percent," Orgeron said. "It wasn't like Louisiana. But our guys did cramp up in the second half. We talked about it as a staff that we need to get some IVs, more IVs at halftime. Didn't seem like nobody needed one at that time, but to prevent that, I think that more guys will get IVs at halftime, obviously with the doctor's approval."