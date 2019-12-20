CBS Nessler Football
Buy Now

Brad Nessler, left, lead play-by-play announcer, and Gary Danielson, lead analyst, pose for a photo in New York on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017. Nessler is the new voice of the SEC on CBS, taking over for Verne Lundquist, who had become an adored institution on Saturday afternoons in the fall. Nessler will be working with longtime analyst Danielson.

 CBS photo

The tradition of the Southeastern Conference's top football gamed being played at 2:30 p.m. Saturdays on CBS is reportedly coming to a close.

According to Sports Business Journal, CBS' latest bid to extend its rights to broadcast the coveted college football package past 2023 has been exceeded by ABC/ESPN.

CBS pays about $55 million a season to air SEC games. The network skyrocketed its bid to about $300 million once the contact ends in 2023. But the SBJ report said ABC/ESPN "is expected to pay more than six times the $55 million per year fee."

“We made a strong and responsible bid," CBS said in a statement to SBJ. "While we've had success with the SEC on CBS, we are instead choosing to aggressively focus on other important strategic priorities moving forward."

CBS has broadcast SEC games since 1996. The broadcasts in recent years have been some of the highest-rated in college football.

The report didn't specify if CBS would still compete to air non-premier SEC matchups.  

The games are called by play-by-play voice Brad Nessler, who replaced Verne Lundquist a couple of years ago, and analyst Gary Danielson. Jamie Erdahl is the sideline reporter.

Click here to read the full SBJ story.

View comments