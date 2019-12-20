The tradition of the Southeastern Conference's top football gamed being played at 2:30 p.m. Saturdays on CBS is reportedly coming to a close.
According to Sports Business Journal, CBS' latest bid to extend its rights to broadcast the coveted college football package past 2023 has been exceeded by ABC/ESPN.
CBS pays about $55 million a season to air SEC games. The network skyrocketed its bid to about $300 million once the contact ends in 2023. But the SBJ report said ABC/ESPN "is expected to pay more than six times the $55 million per year fee."
“We made a strong and responsible bid," CBS said in a statement to SBJ. "While we've had success with the SEC on CBS, we are instead choosing to aggressively focus on other important strategic priorities moving forward."
CBS has broadcast SEC games since 1996. The broadcasts in recent years have been some of the highest-rated in college football.
Most-watched CFB games of 2019 through November (via @paulsen_smw):— Zach Barnett (@zach_barnett) December 5, 2019
1. LSU-Alabama
2. Ohio State-Michigan
3. Iron Bowl
4. Penn State-Ohio State
5. Notre Dame-Georgia
ABC/ESPN nowhere to be seen in the top five.
The report didn't specify if CBS would still compete to air non-premier SEC matchups.
The games are called by play-by-play voice Brad Nessler, who replaced Verne Lundquist a couple of years ago, and analyst Gary Danielson. Jamie Erdahl is the sideline reporter.