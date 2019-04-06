LSU baseball won the series with No. 11 Texas A&M, pushing the No. 9 Tigers into a tie atop the Southeastern Conference's Western Division.

The Tigers came from behind on Friday night for a 2-1 victory. On Saturday, they split a doubleheader, winning game two 9-3. Here are three takeaways from the weekend:

Wins are wins

Three games crunched into two days because of forecasted storms, LSU won the series in a little over 24 hours. The Tigers faced two of the best left-handed starting pitchers in the Southeastern Conference in John Doxakis and Asa Lacy, who both held ERAs under 2.10, but they still won a series for the second straight weekend. It wasn’t always pretty — LSU committed five errors in the 6-4 loss Saturday afternoon — but wins are wins.

Don’t count them out

LSU entered this series 8-2 in one-run games, and these Tigers seem to have an affinity for comebacks. On Friday night, they trailed 1-0 entering the seventh inning. After LSU tied the game, Josh Smith hit a solo home run to take the lead. During the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader, LSU scored four runs in the final two innings, but the comeback ended short. They lost the game with the tying run in scoring position.

Shuffled lineups against left-handed pitching

LSU has a lineup heavy with left-handed hitters. Facing three left-handed starters, LSU used a batting order each game. While the top four hitters generally stayed the same, the bottom of the lineup changed. Brandt Broussard, who spent most of the season batting ninth, moved as high as fifth. After lefty CJ Willis spent the first game at designated hitter, LSU used righties Saul Garza and Broussard at the position. Next week, the Tigers will face more left-handed pitchers.