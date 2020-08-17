LSU may discourage football fans without tickets to the game from tailgating outside of Tiger Stadium during home games this fall, the university president said Monday.

Interim LSU President Tom Galligan told WRKF Radio that the school is grappling with how to keep fans safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"If we can have fans, we’re probably going to urge a lot of the people who don’t have tickets to the game to not come to campus," Galligan said.

LSU football schedule release: How to watch, listen, follow live LSU football fans will find out Monday afternoon when the Tigers will play their 10 opponents this season.

LSU's first game is Sept. 26, but little is known about what a home football game could look like -- including whether fans will be able to watch, and how many would be allowed inside the stadium.

The athletic department has not announced an official policy on stadium capacity or tailgating.

"Obviously, we would love to have fans -- it's important to the players, it's important to the community, it's important to our culture," Galligan said.

Galligan said getting large groups of people in and out of the stadium while maintaining social distancing is among the biggest challenges.

