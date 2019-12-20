When the LSU basketball team boarded a plane for the West Coast on Thursday morning, they weren’t humming the hit 1960s tune “California Dreamin'.”
Just 12 hours removed from a lackluster performance, which resulted in a 74-63 setback to East Tennessee State, the Tigers were officially on notice.
“The itinerary is going to change,” coach Will Wade said sternly after Wednesday night’s loss.
Presumably, that meant his players weren’t going to be doing much sightseeing on their trip to Los Angeles for an 8 p.m. Saturday matchup with Southern California in the Staples Center.
While he wasn’t breathing fire, it was still pretty clear the Tigers’ third-year coach was frustrated by what he had just witnessed.
Despite going into the game as a 9½-point favorite, LSU trailed by as many as 23 points and never got the score under double digits in the final 16 minutes, 19 seconds.
Wade said he never saw it coming from his team, which had a 10-day break from competition for final exams.
“I thought we practiced pretty well,” he said of the hiatus. “We practiced well … we just didn’t have it, and we didn’t play very well.”
While East Tennessee State is favored to win the Southern Conference after posting a 24-10 record last season and had five seniors and two juniors play heavy minutes in the blasting of LSU, Wade was nonetheless concerned going out to Los Angeles.
“I was concerned before, but we’ve put our backs against the wall for the rest of the year,” he said. “This has major implications … we have got our backs against the wall for the next three months now.
“We’ve got to come out swinging, starting Saturday, and we’ve got to keep swinging for a long time here.”
The reason is the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET). In the initial release that came out Monday, Wade’s team was 26th. By Friday morning, LSU had dropped to 47th and USC was 77th.
When told some of his players admitted they needed more “want-to,” Wade said it was a little more than that and needs to see it when LSU (7-3) goes against the Trojans (9-2).
“Some of it is we’ve got some of these new guys here that think it’s a God-given right that things are going to go well and some of these old guys are living off last year a little bit,” he said. “But this is a new team and everybody’s got new roles.
“We’re just not gritty enough, and that’s what is disappointing to me. Our teams have always been kind of gritty and grimy and found a way to get things done; we’re just not like that right now, so we’ve got to figure it out.”
Along those lines, one of the biggest problems was rebounding in Wednesday’s loss. ETSU outrebounded LSU 40-29 with the Tigers giving up a season-high 19 on the offensive glass.
When the Tigers’ defense stepped up early and forced the Buccaneers to misfire, the inability to get the ball going in the other direction kept LSU from building on an early 20-16 lead.
Once that happened, ETSU went on a devastating 52-25 run to take control.
“We got a bunch of stops, but we couldn’t get a rebound,” Wade said. “That was the problem. We stopped them five or six straight times, but we couldn’t rebound the ball and could never extend our lead and get ourselves a working margin.”
One problem, he said, is that his big guards aren’t rebounding. Javonte Smart, Sklyar Mays and Charles Manning combined for just four against ETSU.
“We’ve got to have more from those guys … those guys have to help us,” Wade said. “We’ve got to get better, we’ve got to get grittier, we’ve got to get grimier.
“We have to understand that every game is difficult. … We don’t do hard very well, so we have to get better at doing the difficult things. We have to get it changed, and that’s on me to get it changed.”
The basics
WHAT: LSU vs. Southern Cal
WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: Staples Center, Los Angeles, Calif.
TV: Fox Sports 1
ONLINE: https://foxsports.com/events-schedule
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1; WWL-AM, 1350; KLWB-FM, 103.7
UP NEXT: vs. Liberty, 12:30 p.m., Dec. 29
Briefly
• Despite an 11-point loss to East Tennessee State, LSU has held all 10 of its opponents below 50% from the field this season.
• On the other end, LSU is 45-4 when shooting better than its opponent since 2017. Three of the losses have come this season.
• LSU forward Darius Days leads Division I in two-point field-goal percentage at 83.3%, making 35 of 45 shots inside the arc.
Probable lineups
LSU (7-3)
Probable starters
Pos. Name Ht. Cl. Pts. Rebs.
G Javonte Smart 6-4 So. 10.6 5.2*
G Skylar Mays 6-4 Sr. 15.7 4.7
F Darius Days 6-6 So. 13.2 7.9
F Emmitt Williams 6-6 So. 15.5 8.2
F Trendon Watford 6-9 Fr. 12.5 5.5
Key reserves
G Charles Manning 6-5 Jr. 8.3 3.6
G Marlon Taylor 6-6 Sr. 2.0 1.0
G James Bishop 6-2 Fr. 3.7 0.5*
* assists
Southern Cal (9-2)
Probable starters
Pos. Name Ht. Cl. Pts. Rebs.
G Ethan Anderson 6-1 Fr. 5.0 5.8*
G Jonah Mathews 6-3 Sr. 12.4 2.0
G Elijah Weaver 6-6 So. 7.3 2.5
F Onyeka Okongwu 6-9 Fr. 18.4 9.0
F Nick Rakocevic 6-11 Sr. 11.8 8.2
Key reserves
F Isaiah Mobley 6-10 Fr. 9.3 6.6
G Daniel Utomi 6-6 Sr. 4.9 3.3
G Quinton Adlesh 6-1 Sr. 3.4 1.4
* assists