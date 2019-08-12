Joe Burrow returned to practice Monday afternoon.
The LSU starting quarterback missed Friday's practice and didn't play in the Tigers' first scrimmage of preseason camp due to a "minor camp injury," coach Ed Orgeron said on Saturday.
Orgeron, who did not elaborate on what Burrow's exact injury was, said the 6-foot-4, 216-pound senior "was just held out due to precaution" and "should be back sometime next week."
Look who’s back: Joe Burrow. #LSU pic.twitter.com/K32kR3sDEo— Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) August 12, 2019
Senior defensive end Breiden Fehoko said Monday that Burrow could have played in Saturday's scrimmage "if he wanted to."
Burrow was one of several key returnees for the Tigers on Monday.
Starting cornerback Kristian Fulton returned to practice for the first time since Aug. 3, after recovering, Orgeron said, from the foot surgery that kept him out of the final three games of the 2018 season and most of spring football.
Junior tight end Jamal Pettigrew and true freshman receiver Trey Palmer both practiced for the first time of fall camp. Pettigrew was out with a summer injury, and Palmer arrived at camp wearing a knee brace.
Second team center Charles Turner returned to practice for the first time since Aug. 3, and he wore a gold noncontact jersey. He will need to practice once more, per NCAA acclimatization rules, to be allowed to practice in full pads.
Junior college tight end TK McLendon practiced without restriction for the first time since the first day of preseason camp, and true freshman wide receiver Devonta Lee returned to practice wearing a gold noncontact jersey after missing the previous two.
Redshirt freshman receiver Jaray Jenkins wore a a gold noncontact jersey for the second straight practice.
Junior cornerback Lloyd Cole, freshman defensive lineman Nelson Jenkins, junior defensive end Neil Farrell and junior cornerback Mannie Netherly, each returned to practice after missing at least the previous two.
#LSU WR Trey Palmer is back for the first time in preseason camp. Showed up with a knee brace.Joe Brady: “Trey Palmer! Nice to see you! Let’s see what you can do!” pic.twitter.com/NhWxiV3PjD— Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) August 12, 2019
'Slinger' vs. 'The Professor': LSU's coordinators called plays freely in scrimmage; 'It was on today'
Burrow, who threw for 2,894 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions in 2018, was the biggest news of the day.
LSU had a defensively dominated scrimmage on Saturday without him, and sophomore Myles Brennan worked with the first-team offense, going 8-of-13 passing.
The defense recorded five sacks and had at least two interceptions and a forced fumble.
"Without Joe, we're not the same," Orgeron said Saturday.
An absent list that once was as high as 24 last week shrunk to 10 missing LSU players on Monday.
The list of missing players included some new ones:
Starting right guard Damien Lewis was missing for the first time of preseason camp, as was offensive tackle Badara Traore, who Orgeron considers the third tackle behind starting left tackle Saahdiq Charles and right tackle Austin Deculus.
True freshman tackle Thomas Perry missed his second practice of the last three.
The first-team offensive line during team drills: LT, Charles; LG Adrian Magee; center Lloyd Cushenberry; RG Donavaughn Campbell; RT Deculus.
Second-team: LT Dare Rosenthal; LG Cameron Wire; C Turner; RG Kardell Thomas; RT Anthony Bradford.
Two-sport true freshman defensive back Maurice Hampton missed his first practice of preseason camp. The football and baseball prospect has been practicing with a protective cast on his right wrist, which a source told The Advocate is due to a fractured hamate bone he suffered during the baseball season.
Starting strong safety Grant Delpit has missed five straight practices and outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson has missed six.
"They're not playing yet," Orgeron said Saturday, addressing the statuses of Chaisson, Delpit and, at the time, Fulton. "I think some of those guys are a little ways away. Some of those guys we may get maybe next week."
Senior wide receiver Derrick Dillon missed Monday's practice, and the 5-foot-11, 186-pound slot receiver has missed three out of the last four.
Junior cornerback Mannie Netherly has missed three straight practices, and true freshman linebacker Donte Starks has not yet arrived at preseason camp because of academic reasons, Orgeron said.
Senior wide receiver Dee Anderson has not yet practiced, either. Anderson is "suspended from all team activities" until he passes conditioning, Orgeron said.