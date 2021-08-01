Former LSU pitching coach Alan Dunn is heading to Arkansas State to take over the job in that capacity, D1Baseball.com writer Kendall Rogers reported Sunday night.
Rogers quoted unnamed sources in making his report.
As was the case with the rest of former coach Paul Mainieri’s staff, Dunn was not expected to remain at LSU when Mainieri retired at the end of the 2021 season. Mainieri’s replacement, former Arizona coach Jay Johnson, hired Jason Kelly from Arizona State to be LSU’s pitching coach going into the 2022 season. Kelly was named the 2018 national assistant coach of the year at Washington.
Dunn served as LSU’s pitching coach for 10 seasons, joining the program in 2012. He was named national pitching coach of the year in 2015 as the Tigers made a run to the College World Series behind national freshman pitcher of the year Alex Lange (12-0, 1.97 earned run average).
In all, Dunn coached 27 players at LSU selected in the major league draft, 16 of those in the top-10 rounds.
A native of Gadsden, Alabama, Dunn was the Baltimore Orioles minor league pitching coordinator before coming to LSU. Before that, Dunn served as the Orioles’ bullpen coach for three seasons and for 15 seasons before that was a pitching coach in the Chicago Cubs’ organizations.