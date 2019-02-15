LSU football coach Ed Orgeron will have two additional changes to his staff.
Mark Hutson, an assistant offensive line coach with the Cleveland Browns since 2016, has been hired as an offensive analyst, and LSU analyst Brad Kragthorpe has been hired by the Cincinnati Bengals, both according to Football Scoop.
Hutson, 52, was a two-time all-American at Oklahoma and was picked by the Dallas Cowboys in the third round of the 1988 NFL Draft.
He began his coaching career at his Alma mater in 1990. He's coached 22 years at the collegiate ranks and 6 in the NFL.
Kragthorpe, the son of LSU assistant coach Steve Kragthorpe, was a Tigers player from 2012-2015 before being hired as an analyst.