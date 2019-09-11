texaslsu.090819 HS 3032.JPG
LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) slips past Texas defensive back Chris Brown (15) in the second half of the Tigers' 45-38 win over the Longhorns, Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Darrell K Royal-Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

LSU has finally cracked into the College Football Playoff – at least according to one prediction going into week three. SI.com’s Michael Shapiro moved the Tigers into a CFP semifinal appearance in the Fiesta Bowl against Clemson after LSU’s 45-38 win Saturday at Clemson. That would mean a return trip to the Fiesta for LSU (the Tigers beat UCF 40-32 there on Jan. 1), though if LSU’s in the semis it could also wind up in the Peach Bowl. The rest of the projections have LSU in one of the three New Year’s Six bowls accessible to the Tigers: Sugar, Cotton and Orange. The Rose Bowl is strictly a Big Ten-Pac 12 matchup in non-CFP semifinal years.

Bill Bender, The Sporting News: Orange Bowl vs. Virginia

Kyle Bonagura, ESPN.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Texas

CollegeFootballNews.comCotton Bowl vs. UCF

CollegeSportsMadness.com: Cotton Bowl vs. UCF

Brad Crawford, 247Sports.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Oklahoma

Jason Kirk, BannerSociety.com: Cotton Bowl vs. Boise State

Brett McMurphy, WatchStadium.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Oklahoma

Jerry Palm, CBSSports.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Texas

Mark Schlabach, ESPN.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Texas

Michael Shapiro, SI.com: Fiesta Bowl (CFP semifinal) vs. Clemson

Erick Smith, USA Today: Orange Bowl vs. Virginia

Jim Tomlin, SaturdayDownSouth.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Oklahoma

Bowl guide

Fiesta Bowl (CFP semifinal): 3 or 7 p.m., Dec. 28, Glendale, Arizona (ESPN)

Cotton Bowl: 11 a.m., Dec. 28, Arlington, Texas (ESPN)

Orange Bowl: 7 p.m., Dec. 30, Miami (ESPN)

Sugar Bowl: 7:45 p.m., Jan. 1, Mercedes-Benz Superdome (ESPN)

