LSU has finally cracked into the College Football Playoff – at least according to one prediction going into week three. SI.com’s Michael Shapiro moved the Tigers into a CFP semifinal appearance in the Fiesta Bowl against Clemson after LSU’s 45-38 win Saturday at Clemson. That would mean a return trip to the Fiesta for LSU (the Tigers beat UCF 40-32 there on Jan. 1), though if LSU’s in the semis it could also wind up in the Peach Bowl. The rest of the projections have LSU in one of the three New Year’s Six bowls accessible to the Tigers: Sugar, Cotton and Orange. The Rose Bowl is strictly a Big Ten-Pac 12 matchup in non-CFP semifinal years.
Bill Bender, The Sporting News: Orange Bowl vs. Virginia
Kyle Bonagura, ESPN.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Texas
CollegeFootballNews.com: Cotton Bowl vs. UCF
CollegeSportsMadness.com: Cotton Bowl vs. UCF
Brad Crawford, 247Sports.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Oklahoma
Jason Kirk, BannerSociety.com: Cotton Bowl vs. Boise State
Brett McMurphy, WatchStadium.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Oklahoma
Jerry Palm, CBSSports.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Texas
Mark Schlabach, ESPN.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Texas
Michael Shapiro, SI.com: Fiesta Bowl (CFP semifinal) vs. Clemson
Erick Smith, USA Today: Orange Bowl vs. Virginia
Jim Tomlin, SaturdayDownSouth.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Oklahoma
Bowl guide
Fiesta Bowl (CFP semifinal): 3 or 7 p.m., Dec. 28, Glendale, Arizona (ESPN)
Cotton Bowl: 11 a.m., Dec. 28, Arlington, Texas (ESPN)
Orange Bowl: 7 p.m., Dec. 30, Miami (ESPN)
Sugar Bowl: 7:45 p.m., Jan. 1, Mercedes-Benz Superdome (ESPN)