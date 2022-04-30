After a bit of a slow start to the spring signing period, LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon made up a lot of ground in the past few days.
McMahon, who had signed one high school senior in the first two weeks of the signing period, picked up his second four-star recruit in three days Saturday afternoon with the signing of forward Tyrell Ward.
A 6-foot-7, 185-pound small forward from DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattesville, Maryland, Ward is ranked as the No. 35 overall prospect nationally in the 247Sports composite listings.
Ward made the announcement on his Twitter account Saturday afternoon. The tweet showed him in an LSU basketball uniform with a tiger in the background.
His tweet was accompanied by the words BOOT UP and he made it official when LSU athletic department officials received his signed paperwork later Saturday.
On Thursday, LSU received signed scholarship papers from Jalen Reed, a four-star power forward from Jackson, Mississippi.