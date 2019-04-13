CORAL GABLES, Fla. — A big-time personal record by sophomore JuVaughn Harrison in the long jump was the highlight on a productive Saturday afternoon for the LSU track and field teams in the Hurricane Alumni Invitational.
Harrison won the title with a career-best leap of 26 feet, 9¾ inches, which was one of nine victories for the Tigers and Lady Tigers in wrapping up the two-day competition.
In jumping 13 inches farther than he'd ever gone, Harrison became the NCAA leader for the season — bettering the mark of 26-5¾ by Texas Tech's Charles Brown earlier this spring.
Harrison also cracked LSU's all-time list with his 26-9¾. He moved into fourth place, 1½ inches better than former Olympian Walter Davis' best of 26-8¼ in a Tigers' uniform.
The men's 4x400-meter relay team wrapped up the big day by clocking the fastest time in the NCAA this season.
The team of Dorian Camel, Raymond Kibet, Correion Mosby and Tyler Terry got the stick around in 3 minutes, 02.88 seconds, which topped the 3:03.10 run by Iowa at the Florida Relays on March 28.
Freshman Sha'Carri Harrison continued the strong start to her career when she won the 200 meters in 22.99 seconds after anchoring the 4x100 relay team to a win with a season's-best time of 43.47 seconds.
Their time is the third-fastest in the nation so far this season. Richardson was joined on the relay by Tonea Marshall, Ariyonna Augustine and Rachel Misher.
Other winners for the Lady Tigers were Ersula Farrow in the 800 (2:04.95), Marshall in the 100 hurdles (13.19) and Hollie Parker in the 1,500 (4:25.45).
The other winners on the men's side were Jaron Flournoy in the open 100 (10.14w) and Christian Boyd in the 400 hurdles (51.86).
The men's 4x100 relay team finished second in 39.40 seconds, but the Tigers were the top-finishing collegiate team behind the Dominican Republic (39.09).
Damion Thomas was the top collegiate finisher in the 110 hurdles as he finished second overall with a time of 13.60 seconds behind former current Olympic and World champion Omar McLeod (13.29).
Also, the Lady Tigers 4x400 relay team recorded a season-best time of 3:34.68 in taking second place in the final.